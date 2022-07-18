Mckee Homes Announces Two New Communities in the Fayetteville Area

Beautiful new single-family homes on large homesites, from the $400s

North Carolina-based home builder McKee Homes announced it is now selling 1 acre+ homesites in its Timberland Ranch and WoodsRun communities located just minutes from Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, and the Pinehurst area. The two new communities provide opportunities for quick move-in homes, as well as to-be-built homes.

Timberland Ranch and WoodsRun offer three floor plans that all feature spacious open rooms with the modern amenities homeowners seek. The two-story homes are versatile, ranging from 2,300 - 3,000 square feet and offer 3-5 bedrooms and 2.5-3 baths. McKee Homes' floor plans give customers the ability to transform rooms for other purposes to suit the owner's lifestyle — a traditional study can be converted into a home office or child's playroom; a media room can be used as an extra bedroom; the possibilities are endless.

"Timberland Ranch and WoodsRun are designed for families who are seeking new homes on large homesites," said Trish Hanchette, President, McKee Homes. "You get the best of everything — large homesites, open floor plans that are perfect for entertaining and creating family memories, and convenience to restaurants, shops and everything Fayetteville has to offer."

McKee Homes also offers numerous options for its homebuyers. Depending on the plan, lot size and orientation, homeowners can select upgrades including, french doors, extra bedrooms, finished third floors with full baths, covered rear porches, sideload or three-car garages.

New homes at Timberland Ranch are now selling and start from the $400s. WoodsRun will be open this summer. For more information and to join the WoodsRun interest list, visit McKeeHomesNC.com or call 910-672-7491.

About McKee Homes

McKee Homes is an exclusive North Carolina home builder that offers unwavering commitment to a unique and incredible experience, known as the McKee Team Experience. McKee Homes believes in embracing the local communities and providing excellent customer service from the beginning of the homebuying process to move-in and beyond and stands behind their core values: McKee Focus, Continuous Improvement, Good People and Work Smart, Play Hard.

McKee Homes was founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee, in honor of their late father Joe McKee who passed away from Alzheimer's disease. The Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund was established in his honor and a portion of every home sold is donated to research and support for families living with Alzheimer's. Our vision and mission is to help create A World Without Alzheimer's.

