Auction Direct USA in Victor, New York, Adds the 2022 Ford Maverick XL to Its Used Cars Inventory

Customers looking for a used Ford vehicle can now purchase the 2022 Ford Maverick XL at Auction Direct USA.
VICTOR, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
Auction Direct USA in Victor, New York, has recently added the 2022 Ford Maverick XL to its inventory and has made it available at a market price of $38,995.
The vehicle is powered by a 2-liter EcoBoost Inline-4 turbocharged engine with automatic transmission and provides a fuel economy of 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway. Featuring an All-Wheel-Drivetrain, the 2022 Ford Maverick XL runs on gasoline fuel, and the pickup truck model at the dealership is available in the exterior color Cactus with Black Onyx or Medium Dark Slate interiors.
In terms of exterior features, the 2022 Ford Maverick XL is equipped with a black grille, deep tinted glass, a tailgate rear cargo access, automatic high beam headlights, a fixed rear window, fixed internal wipers, black rear step bumper, and a steel spare wheel, along other features as well.
Prospective buyers can visit the dealership's website at http://www.auctiondirectusa.com to schedule a test drive of the vehicle and check out the features first-hand.
Customers can also choose to drive by the dealership located at 6520 NY-96 in Victor, New York 14564, or contact Auction Direct USA at 844-287-5491 for further assistance.
