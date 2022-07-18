University of La Verne Expands Online Program Offerings to Include Master's Degrees in Teaching, Health Administration, and Public Administration

The new online options will be offered in addition to on-campus or hybrid options, providing students with flexible and convenient pathways to pursue degrees in these high-demand fields.

The University of La Verne is offering three additional master's degree programs fully online starting this fall. These include the Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Health Administration, and Master of Public Administration.

The university has long offered all three programs via in-person or hybrid formats. The new online options will be offered in addition to those options, providing students with flexible and convenient pathways to pursue degrees in these high-demand fields.

The Master of Arts in Teaching program in the LaFetra College of Education prepares students to shape the future of California's youths, families, and communities by becoming an influential elementary, middle, or high school teacher. The program is approved by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing and emphasizes language development, cultural diversity, and humanistic approaches to the learning process.

The new online format will allow students to pursue four credential tracks, which include: Multiple Subject Teaching Credential; Single Subject Teaching Credential; Mild/Moderate Education Specialist Preliminary Credential; and a Dual Credential option, which allows graduates even greater flexibility to complete both the Mild/Moderate Education Specialist Preliminary Credential and the Multiple Subject Teaching Credential at the same time.

The Master of Health Administration in the College of Health and Community Well-Being is available part- and full-time. Learning objectives in this program include an in-depth understanding of the complex facets of health services management; specialized skills on how to analyze issues and recognize trends in healthcare; and knowledge on how to integrate evolving trends in healthcare management, leadership, finance, human resources, and information technology. Students may select from several high-demand concentrations: financial management, public health, supply chain management, or health data analytics.

The Master of Public Administration in the College of Business and Public Management is also available part- and full-time. The nationally-ranked and accredited program develops public service professionals looking to engage in socially responsible roles in their communities and organizations, including in local, state, and national government. Degree specializations include urban management and affairs, nonprofit management and governance, and public health.

The University of La Verne now offers more than a dozen undergraduate and graduate programs fully online. Programs are taught by experienced faculty, class sizes are small to ensure that each student gets personal attention, and students are eligible to take advantage of the full range of services provided by the university. Some online programs include fieldwork components that must be completed in an in-person environment.

The University of La Verne's online programs are available to students in select states.

For more information, visit laverne.edu/online.

