Night Shift Development Furthers Its Mission To Democratize Data Analytics, Bringing Augmented Intelligence to Every User of ClearQuery

Night Shift Development announced ClearQuery 4, a new and improved version of its core data analytics platform. This is a full suite data analytics platform designed with everyone in mind. Whether you're a non-technical business owner or someone who needs to make sense of massive amounts of data, ClearQuery has something for you. Stop waiting for someone else to tell you about your business data. Turn your data into actionable intelligence in seconds.

By putting the power of data into the hands of every user, businesses can rapidly take advantage of the tremendous amounts of data they collect and make more informed data-driven decisions to increase revenue, profits, and overall business efficiency. ClearQuery is a Data Analytics Platform for Humans. It was born to democratize your data and empower every user to make data-driven business decisions confidently.

According to Gartner, data and analytics leaders must "prioritize data literacy and put in place strategies to address the scarcity of hireable data and analytics talent." In order to respond to global events that impact supply chains and overall productivity, organizations must enable analytics capabilities at all levels to help optimize costs and identify new revenue streams.

In a world where data is king and analytics plays a crucial role in whether or not a business is able to make the right decisions to compete and survive, ClearQuery 4 comes at a critical time. With the newest release, data analytics has never been more accessible. ClearQuery is more than just "yet-another-visualization-tool" - it's a full suite analytics platform that enables users to make sense of their data and tell stories with it. ClearQuery now enables any user, regardless of technical skill, to complete the full analytics lifecycle from data ingestion to presentation, powered by new features designed to simplify the entire process. With ClearQuery, users can get answers to critical business questions from their data without writing a single line of code.

Every new feature of ClearQuery is designed to enable insights in seconds, giving more time back to domain experts and IT teams to focus on other critical areas of business. Powered by Elasticsearch, ClearQuery is a true analytics platform that delivers on the promise of self-service analytics no matter the scale or type of data. What's more - the new release of ClearQuery comes with new pricing including a new free SaaS tier that enables anyone to get started analyzing their data immediately to start making better data-driven business decisions.

About: Night Shift Development, Inc. is a Northern Virginia based software firm that focuses on building solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently. Night Shift's flagship offering, ClearQuery, was built to help democratize data analytics and make it simple for any user, no matter their technical skill level, to get value from their data so they can make better, data-driven decisions to drive business forward.

