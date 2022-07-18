WPH Announces Release Date for the 10th Edition of its Popular Western Fertilizer Handbook

Indispensable Resource for Crop Advisors, Agronomists, and as Ag Curriculum for Universities Now Available for Pre-order

Western Plant Health (WPH) today announced that the release date for the 10th Edition of its immensely popular Western Fertilizer Handbook will be September 7, 2022 and is now available for pre-orders here.

For almost 70 years, agronomists throughout the western United States have relied on the Western Fertilizer Handbook for the most accurate information to maintain efficient and profitable growing programs, according to WPH. This latest edition continues to promote and emphasize the agronomically sound and environmentally safe uses of fertilizers.

"Ever since we created this this handbook in the 1950s, it has served as an indispensable resource for western farmers, agronomists, crop advisors and those in academia," said Renee Pinel, President & CEO of WPH. "There are thousands of these books in circulation and there is a large audience eager to obtain this latest edition."

An expert team of contributors has updated the book's content to address current challenges facing western agriculture. Additional material has been added on micro-irrigation; soil, water, and tissue analysis; remote sensing of crop nutrient and water status; and agronomic decision support software.

The handbook is intended as a way to develop a better understanding of the different agronomic principles and practices as well as the different factors related to soil, water, plants, and fertilizers. It is used in universities across the West as part of their agricultural curriculum and serves as the primary study guide for candidates taking the California Certified Crop Adviser exam.

The handbook is a "practical tool for agronomists, CCAs, and PCAs working in the West, where it can frequently be found in their pickup trucks and offices because it is such a valuable resource," said C. Scott Stoddard, a farm advisor and PCA with the University of California Cooperative Extension. "Additionally, it is an excellent resource and textbook for classes on soil fertility and irrigation management."

Click here to pre-order: Western Fertilizer Handbook

371 pages, $54.95 list

ISBN 10: 1-4786-4739-6

ISBN 13: 978-1-4786-4739-3

About Western Plant Health:

Western Plant Health (WPH) is a Sacramento-based trade association whose member companies promote the environmentally safe and agronomically sound use of their products. WPH members provide farmers with a wide range of crop protection and fertilizers necessary for safely growing crops that produce nutritious food and high-quality fiber, as well as horticultural products.

