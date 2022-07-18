Superior Fence & Rail Expands Its Fence Franchise to Wilmington, NC

Superior Fence & Rail, the leading fence franchise in North America, is now open in Wilmington, NC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
Superior Fence & Rail is happy to announce Walt and Jennifer Wilson as its newest franchisees. Their location in Wilmington, North Carolina is one of now four Superior Fence & Rail franchises in the state.
Walt and Jennifer Wilson are experienced franchisees that were looking to diversify and expand their business offering. Already Conserva Irrigation franchisees, the Wilsons looked to the company's sister brands to explore new opportunities – enter Superior Fence & Rail. They quickly learned the benefits of opening a fence company. "Superior Fence & Rail has a proven track record of delivering high quality fencing to consumers in many markets," says Walt. "It was a no brainer for us to join this winning team."
"We're thrilled to have the Wilsons as part of the family," says Zach Peyton, Brand President and co-founder of Superior Fence & Rail. "They know what it takes to build a successful business and team. They understand how to utilize the support that they have with corporate team, will be a great franchisees, and will no doubt be the leading fence provider in Wilmington."
Superior Fence & Rail of Wilmington services the greater Wilmington area including Wrightsboro, Carolina Beach, and Hampstead.
About Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail was founded in Florida and began franchising in the U.S. in 2017. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com
