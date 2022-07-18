Back to Thee Hottieverse: AmazeVR & Megan Thee Stallion Announce Second Leg of Virtual Reality Concert Tour With Tickets Available For Purchase

‘Enter Thee Hottieverse' sold out at every venue in the first leg of its tour. Tickets are now on sale for entry to Thee Hottieverse in seven new and returning cities.

AmazeVR and Megan Thee Stallion announced the second leg of ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse', the first-ever virtual reality concert tour, that will begin August 5th in Los Angeles with tickets available for purchase at additional stops, including Austin, Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington DC.

Fans who visit select AMC Theatres locations in those respective cities will experience Megan like never before in VR, using provided "Hottie Mounted Displays" (VR headsets), that put them center-stage to watch the dynamic and versatile performance. The half-hour concert has mesmerized audiences in an unprecedented way, as Megan moves through her multi-song set complete with backup dancers and an animated CGI stage.

"With the excitement shown by Megan's Hotties for the ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse' Tour, we knew more tour dates were needed to share this VR experience with more fans. Teaming up with an artist so ground-shattering and admired as Megan Thee Stallion helped push the boundaries of musical experiences and lead us into a new genre of entertainment led by AmazeVR," says AmazeVR Co-CEO Ernest Lee.

AmazeVR concerts open up opportunities for fans to experience VR shows from their favorite artists, without the need to own a VR headset themselves. Fans should expect the very best, with leading technology including a mix of their proprietary motion-capture technology, 9K cameras, and Unreal Engine-based software effects. Additional 2022 tour dates can be found below.

‘Enter Thee Hottieverse' US Tour 2022

August 5-6 - Los Angeles, AMC Del Amo 18

3525 W Carson St Space 73, Torrance, CA 90503

August 12-13 - Austin, AMC Barton Creek Square 14

2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746

August 14-15 - Dallas, AMC The Parks at Arlington 18

3861 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76015

August 19-20 - Detroit, AMC Star Gratiot 15

35705 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035

August 26-27 - Philadelphia, AMC Cherry Hill 24

2121 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

August 31-September 1 - Baltimore, AMC White Marsh 16

8141 Honeygo Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236

September 2-3 - DC, AMC Hoffman Center 22

206 Hoffman St, Alexandria, VA 22314

AmazeVR will ensure that every Hottie has access to a high-quality, shared experience. Aside from providing the VR headsets at each show, the AmazeVR staff will uphold the highest preventative standards to ensure the safety of guests and fellow staff members. All VR concerts will comply fully with local COVID regulations, and headsets and the theater will be sanitized thoroughly before and after every showing.

For more information on ticketing, cinema locations and more, please visit AmazeVR.com.

About AmazeVR

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in LA with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using a proprietary Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing through movie theaters and eventually at-home VR. For more information, visit amazevr.com.

