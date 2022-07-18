Zuper Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

Company recognized for its commitment to driving positive change and growth in the IT channel

Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Zuper to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Networking & Unified Communications category. This annual list, published during CRN's Emerging Vendors Week, July 18 – 22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

The technology vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success.

Zuper's platform specializes in increasing productivity and providing comprehensive, flexible and customizable solutions to field service businesses. Designed to streamline internal processes and offer businesses innovative solutions such as automated dispatching and routing, remote assistance, consumer financing and workforce management, Zuper has grown its customer base by more than 50% and surpassed 13,000 total active platform users in 2022. Its nomination in the 2022 Emerging Vendors List demonstrates its commitment to providing innovative solutions geared towards enabling field service management businesses to scale and modernize operations.

The companies featured on this year's Emerging Vendors list were selected across nine different categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Tools, Application Development/DevOps, Big Data, Security, Networking & Unified Communications, Data Center & Systems, Storage, Cloud and Edge Computing/Internet of Things.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies."

"Zuper is proud to be listed among vendors that offer innovative solutions and technology and to demonstrate the need that is met by our field service management platform," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "The recognition comes at a time when we are building off our momentous growth in H1 2022 and establishing Zuper as the most flexible and customizable field service management solution for mid-size and large organizations."

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About Zuper

Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

