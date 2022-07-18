Valence Wichita Receives Additional F-16 and F-22 Approvals from Lockheed Martin

Valence Surface Technologies Wichita operations received an extensive list of process approvals to support Lockheed Martin's F-16 and F-22 programs.

Valence Wichita (Formerly Chrome Plus International) recently received a number of new processing approvals to support the F-16 and F-22 military aircraft programs. These additions bring the total Process Code approvals at the Kansas operating location to forty-nine unique capability approvals.

Obtaining these new approvals supports the Valence strategy to increase regional capability, provide redundant capacity and supply chain risk mitigation across our North America locations. This further expands Valence's ability to support all Lockheed Martin sub-tier supplier partners in the Central United States from the VST Central Region locations in Wichita, KS and Grove, OK (Formerly Pride Plating).

When asked about the significance of these approvals, General Manager Marcus Wagoner commented, "Valence Wichita has worked hard to obtain these additional approvals and now has approvals for all Lockheed Martin programs. The team is excited to expand our support of the defense industry and to allow our customers to have a one-stop shop to complete all their processing needs with best in class quality and lead times."

Valence Surface Technologies is the largest independent provider of metal finishing to the commercial aviation, defense, space and medical market verticals, with OEM approved painting, plating and coating capabilities throughout the United States. Valence is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is sponsored by equity investors ATL Partners and BCI; the British Columbia Investment Management Company.

Addendum - New Approvals Obtained

Lockheed Martin F-16 approvals:

(242B) FPS-1004 Fuel tank coating

(160) NDTS-1500 / NDTS-1501 Hardness testing

(161) NDTS-1500 / NDTS-1502 Conductivity testing

(110B) NDTS-1101 Penetrant inspection

(110C1) NDTS-1101 Prepenetrant Etch of Aluminum

(110C2) NDTS-1101 Prepenetrant Etch of Titanium

Lockheed Martin F-22 approvals:

(164) 5PTPCG09 Appendix A Hardness testing

(165) 5PTPCG09 Appendix B Conductivity testing

(166) 5PTPTL19 Hardness/Conductivity of Aluminum

(112) 5PTPCL02 Penetrant inspection

(146) 5PTPCG06 Penetrant inspection

(146B1) 5PTPGG01 Prepenetrant etch of aluminum

(146B5) 5PTPGL01 Prepenetrant etch of titanium

(146B6) 5PTPGL03 Prepenetrant etch of aluminum

Boeing approval:

MIL-DTL-5541 Type II Class 3 chem film

Valence Surface Technologies

Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With 11 locations and over 2,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than 1 million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions.

About ATL Partners

Founded in 2014, ATL Partners is a premier sector-focused private equity firm that invests in aerospace, transportation and logistics companies. ATL brings deep sector expertise to its investment approach with ten investment professionals and seven Executive Board members who have decades of combined operating experience in each of ATL's core sectors. For more information about ATL Partners, visit http://www.atlpartners.com

About BCI

With C$199.6 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada's largest institutional investors. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, BCI is a long-term investor that invests across a range of asset classes: fixed income; public equities; private equity; infrastructure; renewable resources; real estate; and commercial mortgages. BCI's clients include public sector pension plans, insurance, and special-purpose funds. BCI's private equity program, with C$20.7 billion of assets under management, has a well-diversified portfolio comprised of direct and fund investments. The team brings industry expertise with more than 40 investment professionals investing across financial and business services, healthcare, industrials, consumer, and TMT sectors. For more information about BCI, please visit http://www.bci.ca.

Contact

Julie Sims – Director Marketing and Communications

Valence Surface Technologies

Julie.Sims@valencest.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/valence_wichita_receives_additional_f_16_and_f_22_approvals_from_lockheed_martin/prweb18791906.htm