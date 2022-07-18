Element Apothec Announces Medical Advisory Board and Scientific Communications PharmD Internship Program

Doctor-formulated wellness products have been integral to Element Apothec's strategy.

Element Apothec, a purpose-driven beauty and wellness company, announced today the official launch of their Medical Advisory Board and Scientific Communications PharmD Internship Program, both highlighting the importance of medical oversight in their product development process.

Safety and efficacy are a primary focus for Element Apothec and creating a Medical Advisory Board with top medical practitioners aligns with that focus of bringing the best products to customers. The clinical experts have helped research and formulate some of the most innovative, safe, and effective CBD products available on the market today.

Element Apothec is committed to continually developing new and innovative products, and the Advisory Board of medical experts, led by the Chief Scientific Officer, oversees each aspect of product formulation, researching clinical studies and emerging botanical ingredients to provide the safest, cleanest, most technically-advanced, and bioavailable products for optimal wellness—inside and out. Each expert provides valuable experience in their selected field.

The Medical Advisory Board is led by Dr. Swathi Varanasi (Dr. Swathi), who acts as Element Apothec's Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Swathi is an award-winning bilingual pharmacist and entrepreneur specializing in integrative health and botanical medicine. She is a plant-based wellness specialist; a medical expert for CBD, adaptogen, and food brands; a published clinical researcher; a board member of an advocacy non-profit; and a multimedia content contributor for print/online publications. As a healthcare disrupter, she looks for opportunities to break barriers and challenge her western-trained colleagues to think beyond the conventional scope of their practice.

Dr. Marvin Singh is the Chief Medical Advisor for Element Apothec. He is one of the only triple board certified Integrative Gastroenterologists in the United States. He is the Director of Integrative Gastroenterology at UC Irvine and America's premier precision medicine expert and author of "Rescue Your Health." Dr. Singh specializes in helping his clients regain control of their health and wellness by decoding their personal health blueprint and focusing on developing highly individualized plans to optimize longevity, gut health, and genetic expression.

Dr. Raja Sivamani is an Integrative Dermatologist and Adjunct Associate Professor of Clinical Dermatology at UC Davis. He has authored over 120 peer-reviewed manuscripts and is particularly interested in research activities that involve the microbiome axis (gut/skincare microbiome connection), botanical extracts, phytochemicals (plant-based chemicals), and cosmeceuticals. He is committed to clinical research and individualized patient care. By integrating concepts from Ayurvedic medicine, plant sciences, and food sciences, he looks to push the boundaries of integrative therapies to make them better for our patients. He is committed to expanding the education for professionals around him through the LearnSkin platform and the Integrative Dermatology Symposium.

Dr. Sahar Swidan is President and CEO of NeuroPharm and Former CEO of Pharmacy Solutions in Ann Arbor, MI. She is also Adjunct Associate Professor of Clinical Research and Leadership at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor of Pharmacy at Wayne State University. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree and completed a 3-year research Fellowship in Bio-Pharmaceutics and Gastroenterology at the University of Michigan. Dr. Swidan is board certified and an advanced fellow in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. She is an internationally renowned speaker and author in the areas of pain management, headaches, and HRT.

Dr. Craig Herman is a pharmacist and formulation scientist based out of Coralville, Iowa. He received his Pharm.D. from the University of Iowa with continued training and education in pharmaceutics and translational research at the University of Texas and University of Iowa. Dr. Herman founded Artemyx, a consulting company centered around designing formulations for a broad spectrum of end users, including pets and children. His focus and interest is the skin. He collaborates with physicians and pharmacists throughout the country to develop and optimize dosage forms to address unmet needs in dermatology.

Element Apothec CEO, Davina Kaonohi, says, "Having the most natural and effective products for our customers is extremely important to me, and I want to ensure that each product is reviewed, formulated, and has the backing of medical professionals. The Medical Advisory Board includes not only medical professionals who are the best in their respective fields, but also good people that align with the Element Apothec mission."

The Scientific Communications Internship Program was designed to provide current Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students and new pharmacists with experience and insight into unconventional career paths in a fast-paced start-up environment. The program was spearheaded by Dr. Swathi and aims to strengthen interns' medical writing skills and foster professional development with monthly seminars and medical cannabis-focused book clubs.

For more information about Element Apothec products and medical programs, visit elementapothec.com. For the latest news and updates, follow Element Apothec on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Element Apothec:

Element Apothec is the evolution of beauty and wellness, and we're on a mission to set a new standard in plant-based products. Born from a need for clean, safe, and effective products, we offer a diverse line of doctor-formulated products, each created with true, broad-spectrum phytocannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, and CBG.

Focused on developing innovative and natural formulations that utilize the well-documented benefits of CBD, other phytocannabinoids, and plant-based remedies, Element Apothec is dedicated to cultivating consumer trust through complete transparency. As a public benefit corp (B Corp), Element Apothec is committed to bettering the world through responsible ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to not harming our planet. Visit elementapothec.com for more information.

