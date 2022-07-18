Dogtown Media CEO to Speak at the 7th Annual Neurological Disorders Summit, Introducing New mHealth App to Enhance Monitoring of Neurological Conditions

Digital transformation is paving the way for patients with neurological disorders to live a more healthy and prosperous life. The 7th Annual Neurological Disorders Summit conference is to be held July 18-21, 2022 to host an array of speakers and presenters regarding medical innovations with respect to neurological disorders. Dogtown Media in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH) will present a new mHealth solution enabling remote monitoring of patients with neurological disorders.
July 18, 2022
Digital transformation in healthcare is a catalyst for an array of new medical innovations that have dramatically improved patient outcomes leading to a healthy, more equitable future. Founded in this digital health innovation, Dogtown Media is enhancing the category of remote health services known as remote patient monitoring. The company is positioned to transform how neurologists provide health services to patients from a distance with a newly developed mHealth application.
This year, the 7th Annual Neurological Disorders Summit is set to showcase the value remote patient monitoring provides to the medical community by hosting Dogtown Media in collaboration with the National Institute of Health to present Remote Monitoring of Patients with Neurological Disorders. Marc Fischer, CEO and Cofounder of Dogtown Media, a California-based mobile app developer, is set to present the talk, sharing his unique perspective on the value of remote patient monitoring.
The pool of patients requiring Neurological care continues to climb rapidly as millions of Americans reach 65 years of age. As the demand for Neurologists continues to outpace the availability of trained physicians, an unsustainable and growing healthcare deficit is taking place in the Neurological sector. Dogtown Media and the NIH have built out a new set of technologies in mobile app form that can remotely monitor patients with neurological disorders, enhancing the quality of care and freeing up scarce Neurologist resources. The mobile app solution consists of 16 tests that measure cognitive, motor, cerebellar and sensory functions; performing the same type of Neurological tests a patient would otherwise take in person in a hospital setting.
"Mobile health apps are opening up new possibilities for patients. Bringing hospital services to the home and freeing up scarce clinician resources is the future path of healthcare." Stated Marc Fischer, CEO and Cofounder of Dogtown Media.
The summit will provide a unique opportunity to neuroscientists and physicians to share their research and experiences with the leaders in their fields. The program includes keynote speeches from internationally renowned scientists. Each of these speakers helped to shape the modern concepts of neuroscience. In addition, there will be sessions for oral and poster presentations. Presentations in these sessions will provide an overview of the cutting-edge technologies being used to address difficult therapeutic and theoretical issues in neuroscience.
Dogtown Media is a California-based mobile technology studio that leverages disruptive design strategies and dynamic development to deliver industry-leading apps. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including healthcare app development, IoT, and artificial intelligence.
