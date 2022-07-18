SpinTech MRI Announces $6.5 Million Series A Financing to Expand Deployment of STAGE™ Software to Speed Diagnosis and Treatment of Brain Diseases

SpinTech MRI, creators of FDA-cleared STAGE™ (STrategically Acquired Gradient Echo) quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) platform that speeds and improves the diagnosis and treatment of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, dementia and other neurological diseases, today announced $6.5 million Series A financing.

Led by Level 8 Ventures and Genesis Innovation Group's Cultivate(MD) Capital Fund, the funding will be used to expand deployments of STAGE software for neurologists, radiologists and researchers. The STAGE platform is already deployed at more than 50 hospitals and institutions including the Yale School of Medicine for advanced research, analysis and treatment of Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders. The platform also is used to increase diagnostic accuracy and efficiency for conditions including multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke and cerebral microbleeds (CMB). STAGE has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on both 1.5T and 3T systems from all MRI manufacturers.

"This funding round from venture capital leaders in healthcare IT and medical devices enables us to expand awareness and deployment of the STAGE platform among neurologists, radiologists and researchers at scale," said SpinTech MRI President and CEO Karen Holzberger. "Neurologists using our software report that it is the first practical and efficient quantitative MRI solution with comprehensive data and visualization tools to inform diagnosis and treatment. Radiologists also find that it increases imaging efficiency and clinical value without requiring time-consuming training, testing and validation, or changes to already demanding workflows. Care teams simply choose which image outputs they want to examine, rather than which sequences to run, as STAGE gives them all the data and images they need in a single rapid protocol."

Although MRI is a quantitative imaging technology, a lack of practical and efficient data acquisition and visualization tools has limited physicians to visual qualitative analysis of images and data acquired using carefully determined MRI machine-specific settings and imaging protocols. STAGE software gives physicians practical tools to access the full clinical value of MRI data and images, similar to how "digital darkroom" software helps photographers work with data and images captured with digital cameras.

For example, digital cameras use sensors that can capture large amounts of image data. But if a camera is set to produce images using only the data captured with specific shutter speed, aperture and other settings, the photographer's ability to refine the picture in post-processing software is limited. When a camera is set instead to capture all sensor data, the photographer can easily access and visualize the data in software to create better images. Instead of worrying about precise camera and lens settings, photographers can focus on image composition and quality.

Similarly, STAGE lets neurologists and radiologists focus on the areas of the brain they want to examine instead of specific scanner settings and protocols. It enables physicians to flexibly access, visualize and analyze all data acquired during an MRI exam for added diagnostic speed and insight, and to guide treatments such as surgical placement of deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices to control Parkinson's tremors.

STAGE integrates between the MRI machine and PACS and does not affect radiologists' familiar workflows or desktop workspaces. Its rapid image sequencing and processing reduces acquisition time for comprehensive brain imaging by an average of 40 percent, increasing throughput and improving patient experiences. Radiology staff can acquire 16 brain imaging contrasts, including 10 enhanced contrast qualitative outputs and 6 quantitative outputs in just 5 minutes on 3T systems. STAGE also generates standardized image data regardless of scanner brand or model to simplify and improve patient monitoring and data sharing between facilities, and to inform longitudinal and population health studies.

About SpinTech MRI

SpinTech MRI was founded 2017 by internationally recognized MRI industry professionals to transform quantitative MRI imaging with advanced data acquisition and visualization tools that are easy to deploy and practical for everyday clinical use. The company's STAGE software platform significantly enhances MRI efficiency and clinical value for neurologists, radiologists, and other physicians to improve quality of life and care outcomes for patients with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, dementia, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, cerebral microbleeds (CMB) and other neurological diseases.

