Franklin Energy Awarded Implementation Contract for National Grid E-Commerce Marketplace

Through enhanced product selection and customer engagement features, Franklin Energy will provide technology and expertise for a seamless customer experience through National Grid's e-commerce marketplace.
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
Franklin Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end energy management solutions, announced today that they have been selected to implement National Grid's online marketplace, an enhanced e-commerce solution that enables customer engagement throughout the purchase process of products, services, and projects related to energy efficiency, demand response, and electrification programs.
"We worked closely with National Grid on the design of this customized, scalable marketplace to meet their unique needs, and we are excited to bring our experience and support to their customers," said Danielle Marquis, Franklin Energy Vice President of Solution Management. "As the only software-plus-service solution in the market, we're able to combine EV education, EV charging, EE product bundles, DR program enrollment, and more to increase both program engagement and customer satisfaction in support of decarbonization goals."
Franklin Energy combines their extensive customer engagement and e-commerce experience with an innovative platform design to provide residential and commercial electric, gas, and combination customers an opportunity to obtain information, procure products, and participate in a variety of National Grid energy efficiency, demand response, and electrification programs.
"Franklin Energy and National Grid share a combined vision of delivering smarter, more resilient and affordable energy solutions to customers," said Marisa Uchin, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer of Franklin Energy. "I am confident this will transform the way customers manage their energy use, driving a more seamless, connected customer experience."
About Franklin Energy
Franklin Energy delivers end-to-end sustainable energy management solutions through a portfolio of intelligent products and services that lowers costs, reduces carbon and waste, and grows stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18795275.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.