CobbleStone® Named Leader in 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

CobbleStone Software - an acclaimed contract management software provider - is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. The designation of Leader is the highest honor within Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' competitive analysis and ranking.

The SPARK Matrix assessed 16 cloud contract lifecycle management software providers against 6 key capabilities. The 6 key capabilities include:



Contract Creation and Authoring

Contract Negotiation

Centralized Contract Storage

Analytics & Optimization

Audit & Compliance Management

Contract-Related Reminders & Notifications

CobbleStone believes it has been positioned as an elite Leader in CLM thanks to relevant, in-demand features such as:

online document editing and collaboration with a native interface and user-friendly contract authoring connectors.

a document collaboration module to seamlessly negotiate and redline with stakeholders with full audit trails and version tracking.

a secure contract repository with granular, field-level searching and reporting.

robust contract analytics with visually engaging dashboards and ad-hoc reports.

contract compliance management.

intelligent workflow automation with unlimited task notifications and reminders.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

CobbleStone Software's AI-enabled, user-friendly CLM solution, titled CobbleStone Contract Insight®, enables end-to-end management of the entire contract administration process. The company's roadmap is aligned with ongoing market dynamics, it plans to significantly invest in areas such as CobbleStone connector plug-ins and apps, standardizing system integrations with compliance data aggregator services, and developing better areas in the CobbleStone Contract Insight Suite. The company's comprehensive functional capabilities, product strategy, strong customer base, and industrial expertise and knowledge have received strong ratings across parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

"CobbleStone is excited to be recognized as a Leader in Contract Lifecycle Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in their report – SPARK Matrix: CLM, 2022," – says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing & CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"This elite recognition serves as yet another of the many testaments to the scalability, configurability, user-friendliness, and industry reach of CobbleStone Software – as we help organizations in numerous industries centralize contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

