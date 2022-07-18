Swinerton Completes Presidio Tunnel Tops Park Project in San Francisco

Swinerton, a California-based builder with more than 130 years of experience, announced the completion of the Presidio Tunnel Tops project, a 14-acre park that sits atop the Presidio Parkway tunnels. The $118 million project replaces the well-traversed Doyle Drive. The Park features scenic overlooks, trails and picnic areas, alongside stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Swinerton, a California-based builder with more than 130 years of experience, announced the completion of the Presidio Tunnel Tops project, a 14-acre park that sits atop the Presidio Parkway tunnels. The $118 million project replaces the well-traversed Doyle Drive. The Park features scenic overlooks, trails and picnic areas, alongside stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The area is surrounded by meadows that host 180 varieties of plants native to the area.

Formerly a military post, the site is run by The Presidio Trust, an innovative federal agency that stewards and shares the history, beauty, and wonder of the Presidio for everyone to enjoy forever. Swinerton's work on the project began in 2014 and comprises new buildings construction including a learning center, outdoor patio, restroom facilities and seismic upgrade for the historic Building 603. The project also included new roadways, curbs and bus pads, playgrounds, lawn and picnic venues, viewing terraces and overlooks, and a community amphitheater. New landscape elements were added across 14-acres with strict regulatory environments around contaminates and bacteria. The project is seeking a Bay-Friendly Landscape Certification, incorporating the seven Bay-Friendly Landscape principles and more than 50 environmentally sound landscape practices.

"Swinerton is very proud to be a partner in the delivery of the Presidio Tunnel Tops project," said Lori Dunn-Guion, Vice President and Division Manager at Swinerton. "We are so excited to help bring to life the vision that will help connect inquisitive children to their beautiful surroundings at the Presidio. We are honored that we can deliver such a fabulous project to the city of San Francisco."

New utilities were distributed across the site, include deep sewer, storm, domestic and reclaimed water. New gas service was provided for the new buildings and fire pit site amenities. Due to the site grade, a benched embankment was created to prevent slide of the earth. New electrical service was considerable to service a large amount of site lighting. In addition, Swinerton coordinated directly with Presidio Trust Utilities, PG&E, Presidio Trust Fire Marshal and federal ABA standards.

"Swinerton is excited to be a team member on this amazing project. It will help connect the community to amazing experiences within the Presidio," said John Grego, Project Manager.

Reclaimed Presidio cypress was used in over 100 Tunnel Tops furnishing elements, including benches, built-in seats, picnic tables, gates, and multiple playground features. In addition, it provided siding for the buildings in the Youth Campus.

An impressively large cypress that laid on the forest floor in the Presidio for some time, got a second life as milled lumber and was used in hand-crafted park furnishings and interior and exterior siding. The huge tree, which measured around 90 feet long, and six feet in diameter, was just some of the wood used in the project, which sourced over 50% of its reclaimed wood from the Presidio's reforestation program—declining trees that were cut down and replaced with new trees.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York City, NY. For more information please visit their website.

