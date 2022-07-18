Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian Awarded America's Most Honored Doctors - Top 1% for 2022

Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian of Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. in Marietta, GA, was selected for this honor due to the numerous accolades that placed her at the top of the registry.
MARIETTA, Ga. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
American's Most Honored, an official source for identifying Top Doctors, has chosen Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian for inclusion in its highly selective list of America's Most Honored Doctors 2022 - Top 1%. American Registry publishes its list of awards at http://www.americanregistry.com. It is an impressive achievement to be recognized within the top 1% of doctors in America, and Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian's dedication to excellent patient care, respected clinical knowledge, diagnostic skills and great rapport with patients has helped her achieve this recognition. At Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A., Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian provides a broad range of women's care from young adolescence through menopause and beyond. Services offered at Marietta OB/GYN Affiliates, P.A. includes general medical obstetrics and gynecological care as well as specialized treatments in the area of the reproductive system. Dr. Taghechian received her B.S. in Biology at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA, in 1994. She went on to earn her medical degree at Medical College of Georgia in 1998 and completed her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Greenville Memorial Hospital, in Greenville, S.C., in 2002. Dr. Taghechian is a board-certified physician by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. As a valued member of the physician staff at Marietta OB/GYN Affiliates, P.A., Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian shares the mission of combining excellent medical care with sensitivity and compassion.
"I am honored to be selected, as I always strive to provide my patients with the very best in women's healthcare," says Dr. Taghechian.
More About Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A.:
Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. has two office locations in Marietta, Georgia, the Church Street Clinic- 699 Church Street, Suite 220 and the West Cobb Clinic-3475 Dallas Hwy, Building 400, Suite 410. These attentive physicians and nurse practitioners provide a broad range of women's general medical and specialized care in the area of the reproductive system. Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. is dedicated to meeting the needs of women in every age range from adolescence through menopause and beyond.
For more information about Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at http://www.mariettaobgyn.com, or call the practice at (770) 422-8505.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dr_elizabeth_taghechian_awarded_americas_most_honored_doctors_top_1_for_2022/prweb18795799.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.