Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian Awarded America's Most Honored Doctors - Top 1% for 2022

Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian of Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. in Marietta, GA, was selected for this honor due to the numerous accolades that placed her at the top of the registry.

American's Most Honored, an official source for identifying Top Doctors, has chosen Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian for inclusion in its highly selective list of America's Most Honored Doctors 2022 - Top 1%. American Registry publishes its list of awards at http://www.americanregistry.com. It is an impressive achievement to be recognized within the top 1% of doctors in America, and Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian's dedication to excellent patient care, respected clinical knowledge, diagnostic skills and great rapport with patients has helped her achieve this recognition. At Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A., Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian provides a broad range of women's care from young adolescence through menopause and beyond. Services offered at Marietta OB/GYN Affiliates, P.A. includes general medical obstetrics and gynecological care as well as specialized treatments in the area of the reproductive system. Dr. Taghechian received her B.S. in Biology at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA, in 1994. She went on to earn her medical degree at Medical College of Georgia in 1998 and completed her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Greenville Memorial Hospital, in Greenville, S.C., in 2002. Dr. Taghechian is a board-certified physician by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. As a valued member of the physician staff at Marietta OB/GYN Affiliates, P.A., Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian shares the mission of combining excellent medical care with sensitivity and compassion.

"I am honored to be selected, as I always strive to provide my patients with the very best in women's healthcare," says Dr. Taghechian.

More About Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A.:

Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. has two office locations in Marietta, Georgia, the Church Street Clinic- 699 Church Street, Suite 220 and the West Cobb Clinic-3475 Dallas Hwy, Building 400, Suite 410. These attentive physicians and nurse practitioners provide a broad range of women's general medical and specialized care in the area of the reproductive system. Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. is dedicated to meeting the needs of women in every age range from adolescence through menopause and beyond.

For more information about Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates, P.A. or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at http://www.mariettaobgyn.com, or call the practice at (770) 422-8505.

