Enjoy the Dog Days of Summer With Canine Companions in Pet-friendly San Francisco

Ranked by Forbes Advisor as the best city for dogs in the U.S., San Francisco offers an abundance of pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, parks and activities. Here is an exclusive roundup on where to stay, dine and play with pets from San Francisco Travel Association.

The city where dogs reportedly outnumber children is also one of the best urban destinations to visit with four-legged companions. This year San Francisco was ranked the best city for dogs in the country, and canines visiting with their humans will find the city's famously warm welcome extends to them. There are a plethora of pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, parks and beaches to enjoy while taking in San Francisco's iconic sights, public art and spectacular scenery.

PET-FRIENDLY HOTELS

Canines are spoiled for choice when it comes to accommodations in San Francisco. There are over 65 pet-friendly properties bookable at http://www.sftravel.com.

In the heart of Union Square, Hotel Nikko San Francisco is one of the original pet-friendly luxury hotels in the city. The hotel provides dog beds, food and water bowls, floor mats and treats at check-in. Its outdoor Pet Terrace features an off-leash dog run with a custom-made cable car doghouse and play dates with the hotel's canine residents: Canine Operating Officer Buster and Pawblic Relations Manager Beau. For destination inspiration, guests can purchase the hotel's 49Dogs coffee table book showcasing the iconic San Francisco sights and hidden treasures through the eyes of 49 local dogs and one cat named Nikko.

Some of the city's poshest private patios for dogs and their humans are found at W San Francisco, where five "Spectacular Studio" suites are outfitted with private patio structures designed by Skylab Architecture and custom-made by LIT Workshop. Part of Skylab's Gold Fever design, which draws inspiration from San Francisco's remarkable region and rich history, the expansion of the newly renovated guestrooms will delight pet parents who can use the stylish tent structures for lounging in modern comfort while keeping their fur babies happy, safe and entertained. The Spectacular Studios were conceived with unique permanent tent structures where guests can venture out to a private, peaceful extension of their room while staying safe and secluded away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The beveled tent structures feature overhead heat lamps and geometric design, with modern lines and a large, eye-catching window with triangular panes. The W's P.A.W. (Pets Are Welcome) program provides a custom pet bed, food and water bowl with floor mat, pet-in-room door sign, W pet tag, clean-up bags, and more.

Formerly headquartered in San Francisco, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has long welcomed pets. Its new San Francisco property, The Kimpton Alton Hotel in Fisherman's Wharf, provides doggie perks like accommodations with no pet fee (or size or breed requirements), loaner pet beds and bowls and easy access to dog walkers via the brand's recently launched partnership with WAG!. Special to Alton, pups are gifted with Alton bandanas at check-in, and pet owners can peruse an assortment of creative dog wear available for purchase by the local boutique, The Foggy Dog, in the hotel's bodega. In celebration of August's National Dog Month, the hotel is offering "The Foggy Dog" package bookable from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022.

The "Grande Dame" of Nob Hill, Fairmont San Francisco, offers pet-friendly in-room dining menu items and a concierge team knowledgeable on pet-friendly businesses as well as the best nearby parks, hikes and trails to explore.

San Francisco's newest hotel, the newly renovated Beacon Grand in Union Square (formerly Sir Francis Drake), features a curated San Francisco "Beacon Finds" in-room gift menu that includes exclusive items from local favorite pet retailer, George, as well as pet walking and guidance via its Social Hosts on pet-friendly restaurants and bars, pet massages and doggie spas.

Staypineapple, An Elegant Hotel Union Square "is not just dog friendly, we are dog obsessed." The hotel caters to all dogs, and its "Pineapple Pup Package" saves 50% on the daily pet fee when booked directly through the hotel using the promo code PUP. The package includes a water bowl, Staypineapple treat tin with treats, a dog waste bag dispenser with bags and a dog bed for use during the stay. The hotel also provides doggie door hangers to let staff know a dog is in the guestroom – so you can leave your pet in the room if needed.

The centrally located Hilton San Francisco Union Square allows travelers to check in with up to two dogs per room. Many rooms feature balconies, and the hotel provides dog beds, treats and water bowls.

PET-FRIENDLY RESTAURANTS AND BARS

San Francisco's renowned culinary and drinks scene is even more welcoming to dogs now that outdoor dining has become a mainstay. More than 1,000 restaurants opened in-street dining or "parklets" during the pandemic, and the boon in outdoor dining is here to stay. While not all parklets are pet-friendly, there are more choices than ever.

Dog-friendly restaurants and bars include the following.

Chef Tyler Florence's Wayfare Tavern is a San Francisco hotspot featuring authentic American dishes inspired by local cuisine at the turn of the 20th century. Meals start with delicious hot popovers, and the menu features glammed comfort food such as buttermilk-brined fried chicken, southern deviled eggs and the Tavern burger. It welcomes pets to its parklet.

Palm House in San Francisco, otherwise known as ‘Pawm House', has a new pup-centric Bark Bar where four-leggeds can enjoy some quality time on the restaurant's patio. The Bark Bar's tasting menu for canines consists of a main course with the option of Loco Moco or Huli Huli chicken and desserts provided by Le Marcel Bakery San Francisco. Palm House's new Bar Bark Leisure Hour can be enjoyed Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7 pm.

Scoma's on Pier 47 in Fisherman's Wharf is a San Francisco classic. The pier-to-plate seafood restaurant added two outdoor dining areas that are dog friendly. One overlooks docked boats and the city, while the other is situated along the bay with views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

New Belgium Brewing Taproom and Restaurant San Francisco is 100% dog friendly and offers a cultural beer and dining experience with a world-class beer menu and globally inspired seasonal cuisine. The Colorado-based brewery's San Francisco outpost in Mission Bay features a rotation of San Francisco-inspired, small-batch releases.

For panoramic views of the bay, Bay Bridge, Treasure Island, and the San Francisco skyline, Waterbar and Epic Steak's outdoor seating on the Embarcadero can't be beat. Waterbar presents a daily menu of fresh-caught, sustainably sourced fish and shellfish and the most expansive selection of oysters on the West Coast. Epic Steak features pasture-raised cattle with no hormones or antibiotics, organic local produce and sustainable seafood.

A dog-friendly community gathering space in the heart of Mission Bay, SPARK Social SF is a food truck park, beer/sangria garden and event space open seven days a week. Visit the website for the daily lineup and schedule.

Family-owned Fog Harbor Fish House and Pier Market at Pier 39 serve 100% sustainable seafood and offer the quintessential San Francisco waterfront dining experience. Dogs are welcome at outdoor tables.

Independent San Francisco brewery Fort Point Beer Company has a pet-friendly outpost at the landmark Ferry Building. Its recently launched Beer Garden concept (open Sunday to Friday) expands on its existing outdoor kiosk, where they serve classic beers like KSA Kolsch Style Ale and newer options like Lobos Hazy India Pale Ale daily.

Restaurant ANZU's heated sidewalk patio serves pet-parents Japanese food and sushi from chefs of the ANZU food truck. ANZU's menu is a fusion of contemporary California and Japanese cuisine made from the freshest local and seasonal ingredients.

Perched on the shores of Mission Bay, Mission Rock Resort offers scenic bay views and pet-friendly outdoor dining. It serves simply prepared, pristinely sourced seafood in a relaxed, fun-filled environment and is known for its oyster happy hours.

After their humans dine in style, canines can chew on their own treats from one of San Francisco's dog bakeries. Pick up all-natural treats handmade using raw, human-grade ingredients at Le Marcel Dog Bakery or nearby Mishka Dog Boutique, both in the Marina, or freshly baked goodies from Bow Wow & Kitty Too at Pier 39. Mishka Dog Boutique will open a Ferry Building location this summer.

PLAYTIME

Within the 49-square-mile playground that is San Francisco, there are pet-friendly parks, beaches and neighborhoods to explore.

Many of San Francisco's parks have off-leash areas. For pet parents looking for enclosed dog parks, two stand out. The largest fenced dog park in the city is the Golden Gate Park Dog Training Area, located in the 1,017-acre Golden Gate Park. It reopened in early 2021 following a $2.4 million renovation and overlooks the park's Bison paddock. The other is in San Francisco's newest city park in Russian Hill. The 4.5-acre Francisco Park features an enclosed dog park along Bay Street. For a list of off-leash areas and enclosed dog runs in City parks, check out San Francisco Recreation & Parks' dog play areas on its website.

The nearly 1,500-acre Presidio of San Francisco, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, offers 24 miles of trails, dog-friendly beaches, including Baker Beach and Crissy Field, and stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Marin Headlands. With the opening of the 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops on July 17, visitors can now walk from Crissy Field to the historic Main Post.

The Golden Gate National Recreation also encompasses Ocean Beach, portions of which allow dogs off-leash. Located on the city's western edge, the beach stretches 3.5 miles. On weekends, a two-mile stretch of the Great Highway, the beachfront promenade that runs along Ocean Beach, is closed to cars. Further on the city's southwest coast at Fort Funston, dogs can roam off-leash everywhere and run up and down windswept dunes to the water's edge.

Given San Francisco is one of the most walkable cities, it's easy to explore the city's diverse neighborhoods from North Beach to Chinatown, Union Square to South of Market (SOMA) and beyond. Leashed dogs are also welcome at Pier 39, Fisherman's Wharf and on Blue & Gold Fleet's bay cruises.

Although pets are not permitted in museums, San Francisco itself is an immersive art experience. Art is everywhere, from parks to city streets to transit stations. Even the Bay Bridge has been turned into artwork, with The Bay Lights by Leo Villareal creating a dazzling display across the north side of the Bay Bridge's west span at night. The Presidio of San Francisco boasts Andy Goldsworthy's remarkable outdoor artworks – Spire, Wood Line, Tree Fall, and Earth Wall – all created from natural materials found on site.

There are over 1,000 murals found throughout San Francisco, including more than 200 in the Mission District. Hundreds of walls and fences throughout the Mission are adorned with colorful works of art featuring themes ranging from cultural heritage to social-political statements. Enjoy a stroll through Balmy Alley and Clarion Alley for an up-close experience. In addition, some of San Francisco's staircases are decked out with art and lead to scenic locations. San Francisco Travel has a guide to exploring the most beautiful.

About San Francisco Travel

The San Francisco Travel Association is the official destination marketing organization for the City and County of San Francisco. Tourism is San Francisco's largest industry. More than 25.8 million people visited the destination in 2019, spending more than $10 billion. More than 86,000 jobs are supported by tourism in San Francisco.

For information on reservations, activities and more, visit http://www.sftravel.com. Follow SF Travel on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or hashtags #sftravel, #AlwaysSF and #OurGateIsOpen.

About San Francisco International Airport

SFO is excited to welcome travelers back to the skies with an airport experience featuring seamless access, thoughtful amenities, sustainable design and inspiring artwork and exhibits.

For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps and details on shopping, dining, cultural exhibitions, ground transportation, masks and COVID related protocols and more, visit https://www.flysfo.com/. Follow us on twitter.com/flysfo and facebook.com/flysfo.

United Airlines is the preferred airline of the San Francisco Travel Association.

Note to editors:



Press releases and other media resources are available at http://www.sftravel.com/media.

The San Francisco Travel Photo Video Library is available at photos.sftravel.com

To receive news and updates regularly in San Francisco Travel's e-newsletters, visit http://www.sftravel.com and scroll down to "Newsletter Sign-up."

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/enjoy_the_dog_days_of_summer_with_canine_companions_in_pet_friendly_san_francisco/prweb18795665.htm