Reach Realty Partners With Side To Expedite its Growth Throughout Florida's Northeastern Coast

Reach Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Reach Realty, a company that serves real estate clients with dedication and grit, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Reach Realty was founded by Matt Spanburg, a fourth-generation real estate professional who has sold over 85 homes and generated $40 million to date. Spanburg ranked in the top 10% of highest-producing Florida agents and the top 10% of highest-converting Florida agents at his previous brokerage, and he earned local recognition among the top 1% of agents in North Florida. Reach Realty specializes in residential and new homes and investment properties throughout St. Johns, Duval, and Flagler counties.

"From locals and seasoned investors to out-of-towners from across the state and country, every client at Reach Realty receives the same tenacious service, trustful guidance, and follow-through regardless of the size or scope of their needs," Spanburg said.

Partnering with Side will ensure Reach Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Reach Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Reach Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Side's industry-leading technology, marketing, and back-office solutions enable my brand to be self-sufficient and help to expedite its growth in a fraction of the time," Spanburg said.

About Reach Realty

Although no two clients or transactions are alike, everyone receives the same level of care at Reach Realty. Whether its agents are helping a buyer find a starter home or an investor find a luxury beachfront property, the process elicits the same team dedication and grit. Headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida, Reach Realty specializes in residential homes, new builds, and investment properties throughout St. Johns, Duval, and Flagler counties. For more information, visit http://www.reachrealtyco.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/reach_realty_partners_with_side_to_expedite_its_growth_throughout_floridas_northeastern_coast/prweb18774872.htm