Lake Erie Vacation Town Introduces New Theme Song "Port Clinton's Calling Me"

Port Clinton, Ohio Has Launched a New Video and Theme Song Showcasing Visitor and Local Favorites of North Coast Destination
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
The Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce has released Port Clinton's Calling Me, an all-new video and theme song celebrating the local businesses and experiences that attract thousands of visitors to the Lake Erie coastal town each year. Written and produced by local songwriter Ron Miller, the song reminds listeners why Port Clinton has become a premier vacation destination in the Midwest, while the video takes viewers on a journey of activities residents and visitors to the growing small town enjoy.
"As a gateway to the popular Lake Erie islands, Port Clinton has always attracted a notable share of visitors passing through, but now people are starting to discover that our town is a desirable destination in its own right," said Mike Snyder, Mayor of Port Clinton. "Ron (Miller) is a longtime area resident and business owner who has always been a huge supporter of growing our town into a bright, active community people love. He was the perfect person to create music and film that captures the personality of Port Clinton."
The video (filmed by videographer Shay Rickard from Shot By Shay) highlights a variety of attractions including boating, fishing, dining, shopping, musical entertainment, and more by showcasing locations that have been favorites in Port Clinton for decades - as well as newer additions that have brought even more diversity, activities, and entertainment to the community. The video also includes various events like the Walleye Festival, Burning Snowman, the New Year's Eve Walleye Drop celebration, Art Walks, Farmer's Markets, and Meals and Music on Madison (M.O.M), a seasonal downtown outdoor eating area and concert series.
View the "Port Clinton's Calling Me" video at https://youtu.be/TPvQfCTxucA
To learn more about the city of Port Clinton, visit https://www.portclintonchamber.com/.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18785617.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.