Full Lifecycle Recruiting for Life Sciences Organizations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn from an experienced recruitment executive in the life sciences industry about the benefits of full lifecycle recruitment. Attendees will learn what full lifecycle recruitment is and how it can improve business performance. The featured speaker will discuss how to implement full lifecycle recruitment in organizations. The speaker will also discuss how to overcome specific recruitment challenges in the life science industry.

Recruiting is about more than just finding the best candidates to fill open positions. Full lifecycle recruiting makes the recruiting process strategic, encompassing everything from preparing for the job source to onboarding employees. While full lifecycle recruiting is a more involved recruiting process, it has several benefits over traditional recruiting. These benefits can include achieving better candidate fit and reducing turnover, improving candidate experience and improving overall team performance and business results.

Whether an individual is a seasoned recruitment or HR professional, or a people manager with some involvement in recruitment, this webinar explores using full lifecycle recruiting to improve an organization's recruitment efforts.

Join this webinar where an experienced recruitment executive in the life sciences industry, will introduce the benefits of full lifecycle recruitment.

Join Adam Everett, Head of Talent Acquisition and Strategy, Biote, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

