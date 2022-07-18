Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials — Practical Steps for Patient Recruitment Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the definitions of diversity and inclusion and how they can impact clinical research. Attendees will learn about the new US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance and elements of a diversity plan. The featured speakers will discuss important factors to consider when evaluating potential site and patient recruitment vendors from the diversity perspective.
Toronto, ON (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
In April 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a guidance on increasing diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. This guidance provides recommendations to biopharma and biotech companies developing medical products for developing a Race and Ethnicity Diversity Plan. Under this plan, companies can enroll participants from underrepresented racial and ethnic populations in the United States (such as Black or African American, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous and Native American, Asian, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islanders and other persons of color) in clinical trials.
Adequate representation of these populations and studies supporting regulatory submissions help ensure that the data generated in the development program reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the population expected to use the medical product if approved. In addition, it may potentially identify safety or efficacy outcomes that may be associated with, or occur more frequently within, these populations.
In this webinar, hear: What diversity and inclusion in clinical trials mean, not just from the US, but also from a global perspective; What is a diversity plan and what should be included in it; What are some of the important factors to consider when evaluating site and patient recruitment partners from the diversity perspective; Examples of successful case studies and strategies used to outperform diversity goals set for those trials.
Register for this webinar to learn more about the practical steps to be taken towards diversity and inclusion in clinical trials.
Join Dustin Owen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions; and experts from PPD, Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Brittany Erana, SVP Digital and Decentralized Solutions; and Lloryn Hubbard, Associate Director Patient Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials — Practical Steps for Patient Recruitment Strategies.
