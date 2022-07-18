Ohm Fitness Plans for 35 Locations in Arizona Over 3 Years

Seasoned Local Entrepreneurs and Marketing Pros Alexis Krisay and Melissa DiGianfilippo Purchase Area Developer Rights and are Actively Selling Franchise Licenses

Ohm Fitness the nation's first fitness franchise to use EMS (electro muscle stimulation) technology wirelessly and in a small group setting, announced today that two seasoned entrepreneurs and marketing executives have purchased the area developer rights to Arizona and are actively selling franchise licenses to open up to 35 locations across the state over the next three years.

Ohm Fitness offers a high-tech EMS fitness experience that packs the benefits of an intense two-hour workout into a low-impact, 25-minute session. The first corporate location opened in Scottsdale at 15029 N. Thompson Peak Parkway in June and already has exceeded initial projections for a member base in such a short period of time.

Alexis Krisay and Melissa DiGianfilippo, founders of Serendipit Consulting, one of the Valley's top marketing and PR agencies, will now serve as Ohm Fitness Arizona Area Developers and plan to open at least three locations themselves. Serendipit was contracted in 2021 as the agency of record for Ohm Fitness due to the agency's proven track record in the franchising space. Serendipit is well-known for supporting franchises like Orangetheory Fitness, Modern Acupuncture and Perspire Sauna Studios to name a few.

"While marketing and PR is our true passion and calling, we have always been obsessed with health and wellness and we have learned the ins and outs of franchising over the years by supporting some of the country's top brands," said Krisay. "It was obvious to us from early on that Ohm Fitness was going to be the next big thing and we knew we had to be a part of it."

The duo plans to run their Ohm Fitness business alongside Serendipit Consulting and plans to hire a team to manage the operations of their Ohm Fitness studios and oversee the success of the Arizona region as they bring on more franchisees. They are already searching for real estate for their first locations.

"Every person we've introduced to the concept is immediately blown away, and that has led to some very early franchise interest," said DiGianfilippo. "We are already in the process of vetting qualified franchisees to purchase territories throughout Arizona. We are looking for individuals who have a passion for fitness and preferably have franchise experience."

Created by several veteran franchisors who built and grew Massage Envy, European Wax Center, and Orangetheory Fitness, Ohm Fitness is the first franchise to deliver small group workouts using the highly-effective electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) through the use of wearable technology called the EMPower Suit. This technology has the ability to produce impressive results with a desirably low rate of wear and tear on the joints, ligaments, and muscles, in comparison to traditional weights and other 2-3 hour conventional workout activities.

At Ohm Fitness, guests are immersed in a high-tech fitness experience with every visit. From the wearable technology to the biometrics that is collected and reported on, to the design of the studio and the music and lighting sequences that are tied to the story of the workout, the Ohm Fitness workout is unlike anything else in the fitness industry. Founding memberships include the "Warm Up" (four classes) for $90 per month, the "Turn Up" (12 classes) for $250 per month, and the "Peak" (20 classes) for $360 per month. Group and private sessions are also available and prices range depending on the number of sessions purchased.

This low-impact workout has been connected to researched-based benefits such as fat loss, skin health, energy, stress and anxiety levels, muscle strength, and acute and chronic pain. While the body's central nervous system can only send frequency impulses that control 30% of your muscle fibers during an exercise, the EMS technology within the wireless EMPower Suit is able to send impulses to muscle fibers up to one hundred times faster, causing muscles to feel fatigued faster than a traditional weight training exercise, which is how it shrinks a two or three hour workout into just 25 minutes.

Arizona is the first area development license to be awarded and the company has enormous interest from qualified franchisees across the country. Ohm Fitness is well-positioned for rapid growth and financial success with its highly regarded founding and management team, including Co-Founder Doug Payne, Co-Founder Eric Hamann, Director of Ohmgevity Jason Sani and Director of Franchise Development Hogan Zinn, who collectively boast more than 55 years of franchise and health and wellness experience.

Ohm Fitness is a special first-to-market franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs and experienced franchise industry professionals who are eager to capture their share in the $96 billion dollar fitness industry. The initial franchise fee is $39,000 and the total estimated initial investment ranges from $107,150 to $328,000. For more information about franchise opportunities available in your area, please visit http://www.ohmfitness.com or email Hogan.zinn@ohmfitness.com.

About Ohm Fitness

Ohm Fitness is the first franchise to deliver small group workouts using the highly-effective electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) through the use of wearable technology through its EMPower Suit. This high-tech fitness experience packs the benefits of an intense two-hour workout into a low-impact, 25-minute session with a low rate of wear and tear on the joints, ligaments, and muscles, in comparison to other HIIT workouts. Founded in Scottsdale, Ariz., Ohm Fitness currently offers area developer and franchisee opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit http://www.ohmfitness.com or email Hogan.zinn@ohmfitness.com.

