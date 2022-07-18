Contrarian Outlook: Recession or Fear-Mongering? Disruptors Go Against the Status Quo

Recent headlines paint a grim picture of the future, causing businesses to contemplate slashing marketing and public relations budgets. Disrupting this mentality is Karla Jo Helms, CEO of JOTO PR Disruptors, who believes that now is the time for fortune to favor the bold. But if businesses want to take advantage of the current climate, they must go against the status quo.

During the first half of 2022, headlines have focused on bleak predictions, pointing to a future in which a recession is imminent. Many businesses have had a knee-jerk reaction, cutting public relations services and marketing budgets in fear of the future.

However, what if the grim predictions of a massive recession are based more upon fear than facts? This is what Tampa-based anti-PR agency leader Karla Jo Helms expects.

According to recent projections released by J.P. Morgan, investors should be bracing for strong returns in the stock market during the second half of 2022. A statement from this global financial giant noted: "While the probability of recession increased meaningfully, we do not see it as a base case over the next 12 months. In fact, we see global growth accelerating from 1.3% in the first half of this year to 3.1% in the second half."(1)

Echoing this sentiment are further projections that with the unemployment rate at 3.6% — above a half-century low — a recession is unlikely as, historically, a recession has never occurred with the unemployment rate below 4%.(2) Looking further at the optimistic side of the current economy, in the U.S., Americans are sitting on incredible amounts of savings, outpacing pre-pandemic numbers.(3)

Where, then, is all the hype about a recession coming from? Is this simply fear-mongering produced by the media? According to a recent statement by Julia Chatterley, an anchor and correspondent for CNN International, this is a real possibility. She was quoted as stating, "I think the biggest risk here is that we talk ourselves into a downturn and we talk about it so much that we end up with a self-fulfilling prophecy. I do think there is a tendency, perhaps, for certain aspects of the financial media to be very alarmist." (4)

Regardless, even if businesses are to buy into the recession alarm, a McGraw-Hill Research study points to the importance of investing in marketing and exposure. This study, spanning 600 companies across 16 industries, focused on how marketing efforts impacted company growth in and after the recession of the early 1980s. The study found companies that increased or kept their marketing budget the same generated more sales growth during and even three years post-recession. Incredibly, by 1985, these companies grew by 256%, unlike those who ditched or dramatically cut their advertising budget. (5)

JOTO PR Disruptors(TM) has a similar focus on uncovering industry rebels and innovators that have gone against the status quo in recessions and won. These pioneers, featured in the Disruption Interruption podcast, showcase how they are breaking their industry mold. "The biggest thing I have seen, in past recessions, and during the pandemic especially, is the volume of high-growth companies INCREASING their publicity and promotion to dominate their Share of Voice in the media, via influencers and all third-party credibility channels," said JOTO PR Disruptors CEO Karla Jo Helms.

Coming from a past in Crisis Management, Helms understands that time is a luxury and that businesses that wish to succeed must work quickly, looking for the ideal opportunity for immediate disruption. Her team applies all that was learned in Crisis Management to give every client the kind of results and exposure they were seeking in the first place.

JOTO PR Disruptors does this in a few key ways:

1. Smart Market Research©. To find a strategy that opens the door to market penetration and sales volume necessitates insightful marketing research and intelligence.

2. Strategic Communications Plan. A high-level strategic plan is developed for each company that dovetails into individual components of their business plan.

3. Professional Writing & Editing. Through professional writing and editing, JOTO PR communicates information to various publics, matching messaging to needs and desires.

4. Publicity and PR. Public relations publicity is the medium through which an entity, an organization, a charity, or a company becomes well-known and respected. JOTO PR Disruptors leverages this to target key audiences to increase comfort and interest.

5. Social Media PR. Modern PR incorporates strong social media to cover all avenues of client communication. Social media gets the word out fast and succinctly.

6. Crisis Management. JOTO PR Disruptors crisis management methodology includes a strong focus on effective and proactive PR to repair any damage to a company's public image and to assure stakeholders within an organization that recovery is underway and imminent.

Helms stated: "The PR industry has lost touch with reality resting on past accomplishments and failing to deliver the results today's companies need. It's simple: there's way too much ‘smoke and mirrors' in the PR world and not enough delivery of results. We exist to change that standard and revolutionize how PR is not only perceived but in terms of measurable ROI. As a business owner, I know every dollar must work hard for my company so I share that sentiment with our clients."

Helms is known for her hyper-focus on market disruption, helping clients gain exposure and influence through innovative public relations strategies. The mentality behind JoTo PR is that if the status quo says to hold back, businesses should do the opposite: promote bigger and better than everyone else and win.

About JOTO PR Disruptors(TM):

After doing marketing research on a cross-section majority of 5,000 CEOs of fast-growth trajectory companies and finding out exactly how they used PR, how they measure it, and how they wanted the PR industry to be different, PR veteran and innovator Karla Jo Helms created JoTo PR(TM) and established its entire business model on those research findings. Astute in recognizing industry changes since its launch in 2009, JoTo PR's team utilizes newly established patterns to create timely Anti-PR(TM) campaigns comprising both traditional and the latest proven media methods. This unique skill enables them to continue to increase the market share and improve return on investment (ROI) for their clients, year after year — beating usual industry standards. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JoTo PR is an established international public relations agency. Today, all processes of JoTo PR are streamlined Anti-PR services that have become the hallmark of the JoTo PR name. For more information, visit JoTo PR online at http://www.jotopr.com.

1. Fox, Matthew. "The stock market is poised for a strong 2nd half of 2022 as the US economy avoids a recession and inflation gets cut in half, JPMorgan says ". Business Insider, Jun 23, 2022, markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-economy-avoid-recession-inflation-cut-in-half-2022-6

2. Fuller, Lawrence. "This Is Why I See No Recession." June 7, 2022, seekingalpha.com/article/4516846-this-is-why-i-see-no-recession

3. Robertson, Harry. "This chart explains why the US will avoid a recession, according to JPMorgan strategists." June 9, 2022, markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/us-recession-unlikely-jpmorgan-prediction-consumer-savings-stimulus-economy-slowdown-2022-6

4. Sultan, Zainab. "Recession watch: Does anyone know what they're talking about?." Columbia Journalism Review, August 22, 2019, http://www.cjr.org/analysis/recession-economy.php

5. "Recessions Provide a Perfect Opportunity for Advertising to Do Its Job. "MacTech Magazine, Accessed July 7, 2022, preserve.mactech.com/advertising/recession_marketing/index.html

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/contrarian_outlook_recession_or_fear_mongering_disruptors_go_against_the_status_quo/prweb18795150.htm