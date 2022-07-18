Troy University launches groundbreaking MBA focused on the Music Industry

TROY's new Master of Business Administration in Music Industry is designed for students and working professionals in the music and entertainment industries.

Troy University's Sorrell College of Business has teamed with the John M. Long School of Music in the College of Communication and Fine Arts to offer a groundbreaking program for students and working professionals in the music and entertainment industries.

The Master of Business Administration in Music Industry is one of a select few AACSB accredited programs that blends 18 semester credit hours in business fields with 18 hours in music industry. Registration is underway for the first cohort and classes begin in August.

"In addition to foundation and development courses in business, the MBA student has the opportunity to focus in multiple areas of the music industry including audio production, film scoring, music publishing, concert production, and composition/arranging among others," said Robert W. Smith, who directs the Music Industry Program within the John M. Long School of Music.

"The program is rich with content in a unique academic environment that fosters and promotes the connection between musical artist and audience in all artistic and business settings," he said.

Offered in the University's new Flex format, students will have the option to attend classes in person, live online, or recorded online – or a combination of all methods.

On the business side, students will take classes in economics, finance, management, marketing, and quantitative methods.

"Students will be qualified to work in all aspects of the music industry, from business operations to production and performance," said Dr. William Neese, Director of the MBA program in Sorrell College.

In addition, to teachers of music industry, the MBA will be considered a terminal degree, meaning no higher degree is offered.

"The Master of Business Administration focused on Music Industry is the next step in Troy University's commitment to the quality education and preparation of our students for a lifetime of success," Smith said.

Smith and others in the Long School began the undergraduate music industry program nearly 20 years ago, and alumni of the program are actively engaged in the music and entertainment industry, estimated to be a $26 billion sector.

TROY's music industry program has stayed on the leading edge of the business, as well. A new mix room has been added that allows students to train in a "production facility of the future," allowing production of songs and compositions by artists networked from various remote locations.

"We are preparing our students for productive careers in the present and in the future," Smith added. "Whenever and wherever humans have existed, music and entertainment have been a part of our daily lives. Through music, media, and entrepreneurship, the Troy University MBA graduate will help mold and shape the future of this industry."

Learn more about the MBA in Music Industry at troy.edu/musicindustrymba.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/7/prweb18791060.htm