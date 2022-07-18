Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grants Fund Local Heritage Tourism Projects

Applicants located within the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area were awarded a total of $661,991 to support heritage tourism projects.

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has announced the results of its latest project grant round, with awards totaling more than $5 million across the state's thirteen certified Heritage Areas. Applicants located within the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties were awarded a total of $661,991 to support heritage tourism projects that support local economies, drive tourism, and share the unique history of our region.

Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Director Elizabeth Scott Shatto responded to this year's grant awards: "This is great news for Carroll, Frederick and Washington Counties. The grant projects will help open doors to new heritage tourism assets, bring historically-excluded narratives to light, and preserve resources that will continue to enrich our communities as we explore who we are, where we come from, and who we will become."

Catoctin Furnace Historical Society: $100,000 for "Restoring the Miller House: A ca. 1820 Home for the Furnace Fellows"

City of Westminster: $100,000 for "Historic Durbin House – Interior Environment Stabilization"

Civil War Preservation (American Battlefield Trust): $24,750 for "Restoration of the Poffenberger Tract at Antietam National Battlefield"

Community Foundation of Washington Co. MD: $65,000 for "Clara Barton Memorial"

Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area: $15,190 for "Newcomer House Front Parlor/Office Exhibition"

Historic Rocky Springs Chapel: $18,587.22 for "Repair of Stonework and Brickwork on Rocky Springs School House"

Monocacy National Battlefield: $50,000 for "Update Museum exhibits at Monocacy National Battlefield"

National Road Heritage Foundation: $50,000 for "Phase 1: Exhibit Fabrication for National Road Museum"

The African American Resources-Cultural and Heritage Society: $50,000 for "Amazing Exhibits- African American Heritage Center"

The Union Mills Homestead Foundation: $38,464 for "Preservation Plan for Union Mills Homestead"

In addition to the project grants listed above, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area was awarded grants of $100,000 for management of the heritage area, $25,000 for marketing the heritage area, and $25,000 to be distributed as mini-grants to stakeholders in the region.

Each MHAA grant requires that state funds are matched dollar for dollar, with cash or in-kind support, by other sources. The total investment leveraged by these MHAA grants is more than $1 million in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area alone.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/maryland_heritage_areas_authority_grants_fund_local_heritage_tourism_projects/prweb18795505.htm