Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grants Fund Local Heritage Tourism Projects

Applicants located within the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area were awarded a total of $661,991 to support heritage tourism projects.
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has announced the results of its latest project grant round, with awards totaling more than $5 million across the state's thirteen certified Heritage Areas. Applicants located within the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick, and Washington Counties were awarded a total of $661,991 to support heritage tourism projects that support local economies, drive tourism, and share the unique history of our region.
Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Director Elizabeth Scott Shatto responded to this year's grant awards: "This is great news for Carroll, Frederick and Washington Counties. The grant projects will help open doors to new heritage tourism assets, bring historically-excluded narratives to light, and preserve resources that will continue to enrich our communities as we explore who we are, where we come from, and who we will become."
Projects in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area receiving funding are as follows:
- Catoctin Furnace Historical Society: $100,000 for "Restoring the Miller House: A ca. 1820 Home for the Furnace Fellows"
- City of Westminster: $100,000 for "Historic Durbin House – Interior Environment Stabilization"
- Civil War Preservation (American Battlefield Trust): $24,750 for "Restoration of the Poffenberger Tract at Antietam National Battlefield"
- Community Foundation of Washington Co. MD: $65,000 for "Clara Barton Memorial"
- Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area: $15,190 for "Newcomer House Front Parlor/Office Exhibition"
- Historic Rocky Springs Chapel: $18,587.22 for "Repair of Stonework and Brickwork on Rocky Springs School House"
- Monocacy National Battlefield: $50,000 for "Update Museum exhibits at Monocacy National Battlefield"
- National Road Heritage Foundation: $50,000 for "Phase 1: Exhibit Fabrication for National Road Museum"
- The African American Resources-Cultural and Heritage Society: $50,000 for "Amazing Exhibits- African American Heritage Center"
- The Union Mills Homestead Foundation: $38,464 for "Preservation Plan for Union Mills Homestead"
In addition to the project grants listed above, the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area was awarded grants of $100,000 for management of the heritage area, $25,000 for marketing the heritage area, and $25,000 to be distributed as mini-grants to stakeholders in the region.
Each MHAA grant requires that state funds are matched dollar for dollar, with cash or in-kind support, by other sources. The total investment leveraged by these MHAA grants is more than $1 million in the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area alone.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/maryland_heritage_areas_authority_grants_fund_local_heritage_tourism_projects/prweb18795505.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.