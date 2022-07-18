Superior Fence & Rail Opens Its Newest Location in Charleston, SC

Superior Fence & Rail, the leading fence franchise in North America, has expanded to the Charleston, SC with its location owned by Pat and Sue Monegan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 18, 2022
Superior Fence & Rail is happy to announce its Charleston, SC fence company is now open. Owned by Pat and Sue Monegan, Superior Fence & Rail of Charleston is the third franchise location in South Carolina.
Pat Monegan spent the majority of his career as an executive for global manufacturing. After working for others for years, Pat and Sue wanted to take the leap and start their own business and take control of their financial independence.
While exploring the path to business ownership, a franchise opportunity stood out. "After deeply studying several other options, we came across Superior Fence & Rail and it immediately connected with us," explains Pat. "Once we started to meet and engage with the team at SFR, it all clicked for us. Zach – the Brand President – was hands on and always available to help us. We learned that Superior Fence & Rail allowed us to run our own business with great corporate support."
"Pat and Sue will achieve great success and will be the leading fence company in Charleston in no time," says Zach Peyton, Brand President of Superior Fence & Rail. "They have a great business acumen and know how to build a strong team that can take their business to the next level. We're thrilled to have them as part of the team."
Superior Fence & Rail of Charleston services the greater Charleston area including Mount Pleasant, Johns Island, and Summerville.
About Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail was founded in Florida and began franchising in the U.S. in 2017. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/superior_fence_rail_opens_its_newest_location_in_charleston_sc/prweb18795177.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.