Superior Fence & Rail Opens Its Newest Location in Charleston, SC

Superior Fence & Rail is happy to announce its Charleston, SC fence company is now open. Owned by Pat and Sue Monegan, Superior Fence & Rail of Charleston is the third franchise location in South Carolina.

Pat Monegan spent the majority of his career as an executive for global manufacturing. After working for others for years, Pat and Sue wanted to take the leap and start their own business and take control of their financial independence.

While exploring the path to business ownership, a franchise opportunity stood out. "After deeply studying several other options, we came across Superior Fence & Rail and it immediately connected with us," explains Pat. "Once we started to meet and engage with the team at SFR, it all clicked for us. Zach – the Brand President – was hands on and always available to help us. We learned that Superior Fence & Rail allowed us to run our own business with great corporate support."

"Pat and Sue will achieve great success and will be the leading fence company in Charleston in no time," says Zach Peyton, Brand President of Superior Fence & Rail. "They have a great business acumen and know how to build a strong team that can take their business to the next level. We're thrilled to have them as part of the team."

Superior Fence & Rail of Charleston services the greater Charleston area including Mount Pleasant, Johns Island, and Summerville.

About Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail was founded in Florida and began franchising in the U.S. in 2017. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com

