SunButter's® New Chocolate SunButter® Launches in 450 Whole Foods Nationwide and on Amazon

SunButter® continues to expand its plant-based sunflower butter portfolio and retail partnerships.

SunButter®, the brand innovating mighty delicious, mighty healthy, better butters made from sunflower seeds, announces a national-roll out of its new Chocolate SunButter® in Whole Foods and on Amazon. Consumers can now shop for SunButter's® newest sunflower butter variety at 450 Whole Foods locations across the U.S. and Amazon's in the nut butter section.

"SunButter® is proud to expand our presence with Whole Foods and Amazon, which share our core values of making healthier, high-quality and sustainably-made food options accessible to everyone," said SunButter's® Geri Tollefson, Director of Retail Sales. "We are grateful for Whole Foods' support of our growing sunflower butter portfolio and the trending plant-based food category."

SunButter's® new Chocolate SunButter® is a deliciously creamy blend of rich cocoa and savory sunflower butter that's sweetly satisfying and nutritious. Made from sunflower kernels and just a few simple ingredients, he chocolatey spread packs a powerful punch of 6g of plant-based protein, healthy fats and phytonutrients, and contains just 4g of sugar, which is 80% less than other leading chocolate spreads. Like all SunButter® varieties, Chocolate SunButter® is free from the top allergens, palm oil-free, dairy-free, and certified non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.

SunButter® is deeply rooted in sustainability starting with sunflowers, which are drought-tolerant, eco-friendly and use less gallons of water irrigation per 1lb. jars than other nut and seed spreads. The brand sources its sunflower kernels locally and globally from carefully vetted, peanut and tree nut-free growers and suppliers. SunButter® is manufactured using sustainable processes at its North Dakota facility, also entirely free of the top food allergens, and products are packaged in BPA-free, #1 recyclable PETE plastic jars, pouches and cups.

SunButter® first innovated plant-based butters in 2003 to support consumer demand for a healthier, tastier, safer and more sustainable spreads. With 11 total jarred and single-serving product SKUs including Creamy, Crunchy, Natural, Organic, No Sugar Added, and now Chocolate, SunButter® continues to deliver on its promise to Spread Some Sun® to everyone.

For more information on Chocolate SunButter® jars, On The Go® Chocolate SunButter®10-pouch packs and all SunButter® products, visit http://www.sunbutter.com.

About SunButter®: SunButter® is committed to spreading pure, uncomplicated goodness with sunflower seed butters that are healthier, tastier, safer and more sustainable for our families and our planet. SunButter® combines a few simple ingredients for wholesome, good-for-you sunflower butters with a unique sweet and savory taste. Packed with satisfying plant-based protein and free of the top allergens, SunButter® products contain less sugar and more vitamins and minerals than most nut butters. The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, where all products are sustainably produced in a top allergen-free facility. For more information, visit http://www.sunbutter.com or connect on Facebook; Instagram; Youtube; TikTok; Twitter; Pinterest; LinkedIn to #spreadsomesun.

