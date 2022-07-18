Miko and Paramount Consumer Products Partnership Brings Cartoon Stars to Kids Robot Platform

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "PAW Patrol" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" Stories All Heading to Miko 3

Miko, a leading consumer robotics company, has partnered with Paramount Consumer Products to bring animated stories featuring "SpongeBob SquarePants," "PAW Patrol" and the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to its bestselling kids' robot Miko 3.

"We're excited to welcome beloved Paramount stories and characters to Miko's ever-expanding kids content platform," said Miko Co-Founder and CEO Sneh Vaswani. "Now, kids will be able to experience even more of their favorite characters while interacting with their pal Miko 3."

Miko 3, the Mom's Choice Award-winning robot friend for kids, provides a world of playful learning experiences for young learners ages 5 to 9. The stories app is slated to launch on Miko 3 robots around the globe later this year.

Paramount Consumer Products joins Kidoodle.TV, Da Vinci Kids, Cosmic Kids, KidloLand and other award-winning kids brands on the Miko platform. Families can experience select stories for free or access the entire collection with a Miko Max subscription.

Miko 3 is available to kids in more than 140 countries worldwide.

Visit miko.ai or email Miko@PRHacker.com for more on Miko 3's content partners, features and technology.

About Miko

Founded in 2015, Miko is a consumer robotics company passionate about bringing the best of technology to young learners everywhere. Home to leading educators, engineers, psychologists, and content developers, Miko takes learning (and fun) to a new level with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, robotics and IoT. The company has more than 170 employees globally and offices in the innovation hubs of Silicon Valley and Mumbai.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount PARA PARAA))), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

