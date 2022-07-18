Merit Solutions and MCA Connect partner to empower medical device manufacturers to scale operations and ensure regulatory compliance

Merit for Life Science, a Microsoft cloud ERP solution built on Dynamics 365, is now offered by MCA Connect, an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner with a history of successfully serving manufacturing clients globally.

Merit Solutions and MCA Connect announced a partnership today to help medical device manufacturers leverage modern digital technologies to improve critical GMP processes including supply chain, manufacturing, quality, inventory, and warehousing as well as the installation and on-going maintenance of facilities and equipment.

As a key part of the partnership, MCA Connect will provide life science manufacturers with Merit for Life Science cloud software, which advances Microsoft Dynamics 365 to address the industry-specific business requirements of medical device and biomedical technology organizations.

"Medical device and biomedical technology organizations can create new customer experiences, gain efficiencies and reduce timelines by leveraging digital technologies. At the same time, operating with a digital business model requires compliance with FDA regulations, " says Claude Watson, CEO, MCA Connect. "MCA Connect's experience with supply chain, manufacturing, and field service operations for medical device companies coupled with the Merit for Life Science software ensures we can provide customers with the best solution to operate in a digital business model while maintaining compliance."

"MCA Connect has a history of successfully serving customers in the manufacturing industry, and we're excited to partner with them to help medical device companies use digital business models to bring products and services to market," said Bill Burke, CEO of Merit Solutions. "With their strong partnership with Microsoft and industry focus, MCA Connect has the capability and team to ensure the success of our life science customers."

ABOUT MCA CONNECT

MCA Connect helps manufacturers improve business outcomes using world-class processes built on the Microsoft Cloud. Founded in 2002, the company provides implementation services and industry-specific solutions to clients in more than 24 countries. MCA Connect's industry-specific solutions help global companies increase efficiency, achieve real-time collaboration, and create a competitive advantage. Learn more at https://mcaconnect.com.

ABOUT MERIT SOLUTIONS

Merit for Life Science advances Microsoft D365 cloud-first ERP to help biotech, pharma, and medical device organizations (product owners, CMOs, and CDMOs) better manage procurement, production, inventory and warehousing, and quality controls while streamlining the complex processes that come with a highly regulated manufacturing environment. It also provides Azure-based GxP Documents to help streamline, automate, and securely manage and control critical documents as part of the digital life science solution. For more information https://meritsolutions.com

