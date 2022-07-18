San Diego Business Journal Honors TerraPro Solutions CEO Kimberlee Centera as a Finalist for its 2022 CEO of the Year Award

Now in its 17th year, the San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year Awards recognize exceptional leadership and community involvement by top executives in the San Diego area.

TerraPro Solutions, a leading renewable energy project development consultancy is delighted to announce that the San Diego Business Journal is shining a spotlight on Kimberlee Centera, by recognizing her as a finalist for the esteemed CEO of the year award. Kimberlee's pioneering spirit and ‘be a good human' values have helped to blaze a trail for women in this largely male dominated industry.

Kimberlee's groundbreaking journey distinguishes her as one of the only female CEOs of a renewable energy development consultancy. In just ten years, she has taken the company from a one-person start-up to a leading player in the renewables market.

"I am honored to receive this recognition, I attribute much of our success to the remarkable people on our team," remarked Kimberlee. "During turbulent periods, their vision, courage and determination helped me to remain focused on our goals and our guiding principles."

Kimberlee is a risk management expert for the development and financing of large-scale generator energy projects for public utilities and community development. A leading renewable energy expert, she has been a guest on numerous radio programs and podcasts including National Public Radio's Marketplace and Norton Rose Fulbright Currents Podcast. She is a frequent contributor to North American Clean energy and often serves as a speaker at industry conferences. An inspiring role model for women, Connected Women of Influence recently selected Kimberlee as a speaker for its popular SUE Talks series.

About the Award:

The San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year Awards recognizes local industry leaders' great achievements within their companies and in the community. The winners and finalists are lauded for demonstrating determination and insight that yields huge successes for their organizations. These executives have taken the lead in driving their businesses and the local economy.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions, a leading risk mitigation renewable energy project development consultancy has generated over 12 GWs in Solar, Wind, and Energy Storage. With a total financed value of over $6 billion, it is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise including site feasibility, land acquisition, due diligence for investment, financing, and construction, compliance, and post-construction operations. For more information contact Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906 aosborne@terraprosolutions.com or Vanessa Faucher 858-573-2000 vfaucher@terraprosolutions.com or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

