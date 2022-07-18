Southeastern Oklahoma Ranch Historic Fairfields Farms Sold Mason Morse Ranch Company

The 2,332 acres, a division of the Lucky 7 registered Angus ranch and part of the old plantation type Fairfield Farms was listed by Mason Morse Ranch Company.

This division of the Lucky 7 Ranch sits roughly halfway between McAlester, Oklahoma and Ft. Smith, Arkansas listed for sale as the Historic Fairfield Farms ranch. Stigler and Poteau, county seats for Haskell and LeFlore Counties respectively, are short drives from the ranch. Dallas Fort Worth, Texas is just over three hours, Oklahoma City under three hours from the property.

This ranch is cross fenced with multiple ponds so your cattle will have great grazing distribution. The owner spent the last several years developing the well fenced property to allow for a better coverage of forage. This has allowed the more than 400 head of cows to raise a great calf crop with excellent weaning weights.

The ranch is roughly 80% open and a mixture of improved and native grasses. The Bermuda grass base is supplemented with various other grasses to include Bahia, Dallis, Orchard, Lespedeza, Fescue as well as a variety of clovers and native grasses. The valley where the farmstead is located extends to a bluff which rises to a flat plateau on the north side offering a great view of the valley below and the Sans Bois Mountains to the south. Similar Oklahoma ranches for sale like the South Sans Bois Ranch represent the quality of ranch land in Oklahoma, This area is well known for grass production and carrying capacity on the open meadow ranches.

"This is a great production ranch that has been managed to improve the efficiency of the cattle. The hunting enthusiast will appreciate the trophy class whitetail deer, hog, turkey, and dove hunting," Zurick Labrier, Associate Broker/Principal Owner, Mason Morse Ranch Company.

Mason Morse Ranch Company listed the ranch for sale and worked alongside REMAX Champion Land Brokers of Pateau, Oklahoma to successfully complete the sale between buyer and seller.

About Mason Morse Ranch Company

A leading provider of farm, ranch and recreational land brokerage services across the American west. Professional services include real estate brokerage, auction and market analysis. The real estate brokerage specializes in helping clients buy and sell high-value and large acreage farm, ranch and recreational land properties. Combined, Mason & Morse Ranch Company agents offer clients more than 133 years of experience in real estate land sales and acquisitions. http://www.ranchland.com 877-207-9700

About Zurick Labrier

Raised in Dalhart, Texas, Zurick Labrier grew up working on the family ranch in New Mexico. After graduating from Texas Tech, Zurick worked for Caprock Industries for three years and then had a successful 15-year career selling feed for Purina Mills. In 2004 he made the transition to the world of agriculture real estate. His natural tie to farmers and ranchers and has helped Zurick to be successful in helping his clients whether purchasing or selling real estate. Zurick furthered his knowledge in the land brokerage business by achieving the Accredited Land Consultant designation through the Realtors Land Institute. Zurick specializes in farm and ranch transactions and has also developed many ties across the

country through Realtors® Land Institute.

