Kansas Center For The Book Announces A Vote For Susanna, The First Woman Mayor As Its 2022 "Great Reads From Great Places" Selection.

A Ceiling-Breaking Underdog Finally Gets Her Contemporary Spotlight!

The Kansas Center for the Book, affiliate of the Library of Congress, has named, A Vote For Susanna, The First Woman Mayor by Karen M. Greenwald as their 2022 "Great Reads from Great Places" selection. It will represent Kansas at the Library of Congress' National Book Festival this September.

A Vote For Susanna, The First Woman Mayor is a non-fiction picture book that tells the true and largely unknown story of what happened in 1887 when a group of men put a woman's name on the ballot as a "prank" to discourage all women from voting—as told to a boy by his grandmother who remembered the incident.

According to State Librarian Ray Walling, "The State Library of Kansas is proud to name A Vote for Susanna, The First Woman Mayor as the book to represent Kansas at the National Book Festival. As the first woman to be elected as a town mayor, Susanna Salter deserves recognition for the glass-shattering event. Susanna typifies the state motto: To the stars, through difficulties."

"When I first learned of Susanna Salter, I was shocked that there were no books about her. Few people I spoke with had ever even heard her name. Yet, for a few years beginning with her 1887 election, Salter captivated people worldwide." said author Karen M. Greenwald. "What a momentous honor for my book to represent the state of Kansas for the Library of Congress, and to be the one to tell her story! History can no longer ignore Mayor Salter, her impact, or those that rallied behind her."

Kansas Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said, "Karen M. Greenwald's book is a delightful celebration of Kansas' shining legacy as the first state with a woman Mayor. This recognition will highlight Mayor Salter's unique story and inspire a new generation of Kansans to aim high in their leadership goals." She added, "As a woman mayor, sharing the book with my daughter was meaningful because she didn't understand that women weren't always able to serve in public office. It's important for children to learn the history of women who blazed the trail for others."

For Greenwald, "One of the most profound aspects of writing this book continues to be interacting with women across the country who are mayors. Every single one I've spoken with finds a sense of familiarity with Mayor Salter's journey. For me, this is one of the reasons why telling stories of unsung heroes matters most. They give us a sense of pride in the bravery of the underdog while hopefully inspiring children to help us build a better future."

Every year, the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress features a book from each of its affiliates, creating an annual list of "Great Reads." Most books are for children and young readers and are highlighted during the National Book Festival. All the selections can be seen on the National Book Festival website https://read.gov/greatreads/

The Library of Congress National Book Festival has become a prominent literary event. Annually, it brings together best-selling authors, poets and illustrators with thousands of readers for book talks, panel discussions, book signings and other engaging activities It takes place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. For more information about this year's festival, visit: https://www.loc.gov/events/2022-national-book-festival/

About Karen M. Greenwald

Karen M. Greenwald is a children's author, (non-practicing) attorney, and international award-winning brand strategist. A Vote for Susanna, The First Woman Mayor was named one of the 15 Kansas Notable Books of 2022. A Mighty Girl listed it among its 2021 Books of the Year. School Library Journal called it, "An engaging work of narrative nonfiction that has clear applications in classrooms and school libraries." The verdict from Kirkus—Get it. A dedicated member of the kidlit community, Greenwald participates in SCBWI and 12x12. She also co-founded #SunWriteFun, a popular writing contest that raises money for minority and need-based children's literacy charities. For more information about Ms. Greenwald or #SunWriteFun, visit: http://www.karengreenwald.com



