New Autobiography Follows Missionaries on a Harrowing Journey Across India and Beyond

Married couple risks their lives to take the word of God into rural communities across Southeastern Asia

From the capital city of Pakistan to the Himalayan Mountains to Kashmir, author Jon Smith recounts dangerous circumstances and jubilant triumphs as aid workers with a desire to share the Gospel.

In "Five Minutes to Eternity," by Jon Smith, readers are presented with an autobiographical look at the life of married couple that followed a calling to go out into the world, without the skills they needed, to bring people to Jesus. By sharing the simple five-minute "Lifestory", Jon and Jerri Smith were able to overcome arguing and convert locals into fellow laborers for Christ.

"We began Lifestorytellers in 2010, in Southeast Asia, to share a story which is approximately five minutes long," said Smith, "and it culminates with a clear, non-threatening way to offer a testimony to the power of Jesus, to win souls through adversity."

Filled with beautiful black and white photos from their travels, Smith's memoirs are part religious travelogue and part adventure novel. Jon and Jerri's dedication to sharing the Lifestory shines through, while painting a lush picture of people and places on the other side of the world.

"Five Minutes to Eternity"

By Jon Smith

ISBN: 9781664228672 (softcover); 9781664228696 (hardcover); 9781664228689 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jon Smith is a graduate of Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon. As a missionary, Smith and his wife, Jerri, have ministered evangelistically in Southeast Asia for the last 13 years, where their main focus is helping widows and orphans. To learn more, please visit http://www.everywon.net



