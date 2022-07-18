Modernizing Environmental Health – Inspect2go Session at NEHA's Annual Educational Conference

Inspect2go President, Paul Smith, leads a session on the Modernization of Environmental Health at the National Environmental Health Association's Annual Educational Conference (NEHA/AEC)
Paul Smith, the president of Inspect2go, presented at the NEHA Annual Educational Conference on 6/29/2022. The presentation's title, description, timeline and video link are below.
PRESENTATION TITLE:
Modernizing Environmental Health
PRESENTATION DESCRIPTION:
How are environmental health agencies modernizing? What steps are they taking now? What are their future plans? How do health departments and their citizenry benefit? This presentation covers the over-arching goals of modernization, the methods used to achieve these goals, examples of modern practices applied to specific EH programs (septic, housing, FDA retail food standards, etc.), and the resulting return on investment (ROI).
TIMELINE/SUBTOPIC
0:00-1:00 Intro
1:00-5:15 General Principles and Methods of Modernization
5:15-7:00 Going Paperless
7:00-9:00 Public Portals
9:00-12:00 Food/FDA/Grants
12:00-15:15 Septic/Onsite Sewage
15:15-15:40 Housing/Rental Property
15:40-16:50 Future Trends
16:50-20:00 Return on Investment
20:00-21:00 Closing
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go provides environmental health software to government agencies. Products and services include online public web portals, online applications, online payments, permitting and licensing software, conversion of paper/manual processes to paperless/web-based solutions, data migration, cloud hosting, inspection applications and custom programming services to automate government agency workflows.
