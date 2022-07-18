The 250 acre riverfront Siletz River Ranch is now available for sale.

Agri-Investment Services has recently been engaged to represent the marketing of the Siletz River Ranch near Newport, Oregon. With 1.25 miles of riverfront along the beautiful Siletz River, this ranch is one of a kind.

This 250-acre ranch boasts 1.25 miles of riverfront along the beautiful Siletz River. A wonderful fishing river famed for its Steelhead and Chinook Salmon runs. Fishing is excellent most of the year and the calm waters are wonderful for canoeing and other activities.

The Siletz River Ranch has traditionally been used as a hay and cattle ranch. The main home was designed by a renowned architect and custom built for the owners. It overlooks the river and a nearby waterfall. Set down a long, paved driveway it is private and secluded. A caretaker's home near the gated entrance ensures privacy.

The ranch offers adventure right out your backdoor. Enjoy deep sea fishing or crabbing in the morning and take a horseback ride or fish for Steelhead in the evening. Walk miles of coastal beaches and enjoy fresh seafood in one of the many Newport restaurants. It's all close at hand.

Located partially inside the City of Siletz, this property has the potential for subdivision development and other uses. As a private retreat, equestrian facility, family compound, or development opportunity - the Siletz River Ranch is a rare find.

The Siletz River Ranch is represented by Brett Veatch. Mr. Veatch is the regional director for Agri-Investment Services - the Natural Resources Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate. His practice area is with the farm, ranch, timber, livestock, vineyard, recreational, and rural estate properties throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

As a division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate, Agri-Investment Services offers a significant advantage over smaller, unspecialized brokerages. With 33 offices in the Northwest, they have the resources to provide robust marketing that places the property in front of the right market.

A real estate broker for more than twenty years, Veatch has experience with some of the largest and most complex transactions in the region. Operating out of Portland, Seattle, and Boise, Veatch consults with clients on strategic planning and works diligently to provide exceptional service throughout a transaction.

Visit Agri-Investment Services at https://agriinvestmentservices.com/oregon-farm-brokers/. Mr. Veatch may be reached directly by dialing 503.708.4663 or at info@agisg.com.

