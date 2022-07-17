Local Dementia Expert to Speak at Lyndale Abilene Memory Care

Lyndale Abilene Memory Care, a Sagora Senior Living community, will host geriatric specialist Dr. Sandra Hazelip on July 26 at 5:30 P.M. for a presentation called "The Who, What and When of Dementia."

Dr. Hazelip is an expert in the field of geriatric care, having dedicated her life to working with those in long-term communities and hospice care. She operated a geriatric clinic in Abilene before narrowing her focus to patients in hospices, specifically Hospice of the Big Country.

Guided by her faith, Dr. Hazelip feels that the Lord has called upon her to care for those who are in what she calls the "December of their lives." She falls back on her faith and experience to minister to patients and their families, guiding them through what can be a difficult and emotional process.

Her knowledge of geriatric care and women's health issues has led her to write several books and travel the world as a speaker. Over the years, she has given lectures in China, Germany, Croatia, Romania, Russia and Zambia.

"We are very blessed to have Dr. Hazelip speak here," Lyndale Abilene Memory Care Interim Executive Director Rachael Valfre said. "Her knowledge of dementia is extensive, and she is a great resource for those looking to learn about dementia and its effects on the human body."

Seating is limited, so the community is asking that those who wish to attend RSVP by calling the community at (325) 400-7760 before July 22. Tours of the community will be provided, as will light refreshments.

ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING

Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's top 50 senior housing providers and is guided by a Resident First philosophy. The company operates more than 55 communities in 11 states, with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.

ABOUT LYNDALE ABILENE MEMORY CARE

Lyndale Abilene Memory Care offers peace, dignity and the highest standards of care to residents experiencing Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia. Trained associates provide personalized, adaptive care to residents, with a focus on compassion, comfort and socialization. For more information, please visit LyndaleAbileneMC.com.

