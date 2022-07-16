Hacienda Tres Ríos Competes as Favorite in Four Categories of the World Travel Awards 2022

Cancun, Mexico - World Travel Awards organization announced the lists of candidates to receive its coveted awards in 2022.
CANCUN, Mexico (PRWEB) July 16, 2022
Cancun, Mexico - World Travel Awards organization announced the lists of candidates to receive its coveted awards in 2022. On this occasion Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort Spa & Nature Park of Grupo Sunset World is nominated in four categories: Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico and Central America, Leading Family Resort in Mexico and Central America, Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico and Leading Family Resort in Mexico. It is worth mentioning that for all four it is outlined as the favorite.
Every year World Travel Awards publishes the list of candidates on its website where there's an invitation for the general public to vote. Voting is open until July 29, 2022 and to do so, follow the instructions below:
1. Go to http://www.worldtravelawards.com
2. Click on the "Vote" section located in the central part.
3. In order to vote, the page will ask you to register as a user.
4. If you are a user already, log in.
5. Look up in the "Regions" menu and locate "Central America".
6. Locate the four categories in which Hacienda Tres Ríos is nominated and click on them, one by one.
7. The list of nominees will appear at the top with the field where you will vote by clicking.
"It is an honor to appear on the World Travel Awards nominees lists again this year and compete for these prestigious awards," said Dr. Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations of Sunset World Group. "We hope that all the people who know the quality of service and facilities of Hacienda Tres Ríos favor us with their vote," she concluded.
World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized worldwide as the highest seal of excellence in the hospitality industry and in 2022 it celebrates its 29th anniversary.
Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive All Inclusive Plan. Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.
Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business with more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/hacienda_tres_rios_competes_as_favorite_in_four_categories_of_the_world_travel_awards_2022/prweb18795152.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.