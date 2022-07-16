Best Siding Replacement Company in Raleigh NC Award Given To Triangle Painting and Siding

Triangle Painting and Siding beat out 10 other Raleigh siding companies to earn the Best Siding Replacement Company in Raleigh NC Award

NC Best, the North Carolina Business and Travel information portal dedicated to highlighting the best North Carolina has to offer, awarded Triangle Painting and Siding with their coveted Best Siding Replacement Company in Raleigh NC Award today.

"After careful analysis and a thorough investigation, we are proud to announce that Triangle Painting and Siding has earned the Best Siding Replacement Company in Raleigh NC Award for their great prices, superb customer service, and extensive selection of siding, including Raleigh's #1 Rated James Hardie Siding." said Doug Morgan, Founder of NC Best.

Triangle Painting and Siding was one of 11 siding replacement companies based in Raleigh, North Carolina considered for the highly sought after award. They were the only siding company that not only passed NC Best's rigorous online evaluation process, but also their over the phone evaluation process, in which the siding company employees were able to answer each and every question asked with precision and honesty.

"Siding companies that couldn't answer our over the phone questions, or worse, lied to our faces when we asked the touch questions, had their overall scores reduced," said Doug Morgan.

"I'm always surprised at the lengths some siding companies will go through to lie straight to your face. Case in point, one of the Raleigh siding companies we interviewed had received three 1 star reviews on Google for their low quality siding installations over the last month, but when we asked the siding company representative if they were having any recent issues with their siding installation service, they flat out lied to us and told us "no". said Doug Morgan, Founder of NC Best. "When we pointed out the three 1 star reviews on Google, they hung up on us!"

Because of NC Best's high level of ethics, and understanding that every siding business has bad days, employees to pay and everyone involved usually has children to feed, they don't list the companies that didn't earn their Best Siding Company in Raleigh NC Award. Instead, they only focus on the best of the best and simply refuse to give negative attention to those siding replacement companies in Raleigh that didn't make the grade.

About Triangle Painting and Siding

Triangle Painting and Siding is a professional painting and siding replacement company based in Raleigh NC. Triangle Painting & Siding helps homeowners beautify and protect their homes exterior with their expert siding installation, repair, and replacement services. Their siding contractors know that a home's exterior siding is more than just a decorative feature; it plays a crucial role in protecting a home from moisture, water, and storm damage as well. That is why they provide thorough inspections along with superior siding installation, repair, and replacement services that directly address their customer's needs. Learn more about their siding replacement service at https://paintthetriangle.com/siding/

About NC Best

NC Best is a North Carolina Business and Travel information portal that is dedicated to highlighting the best North Carolina has to offer. They pride themselves on not only calling every business they evaluate and visiting every place they write about but also contributing to the local economy as well. NC Best is founded by Doug Morgan, a North Carolina native, whose life goal is to help local North Carolina businesses thrive and to bring the best North Carolina has to offer to those that seek to learn and explore.

