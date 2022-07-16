Labor Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Alexander's Steakhouse, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Accurately Record Employees' Time

Alexander's Steakhouse, Inc. allegedly required employees to complete health questionnaires prior to clocking-in for the workday, which allegedly resulted in missed wages.

The San Francisco employment law attorneys at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Alexander's Steakhouse, Inc. violated the California Labor Code. The Alexander's Steakhouse, Inc., class action lawsuit, Case No. 22CV399448, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The complaint alleges Alexander's Steakhouse, Inc. failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones and incurred business expenses as a result.

Additionally, Alexander's Steakhouse, Inc. allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 questionnaires and temperature checks prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

