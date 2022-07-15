CEO of MadeMan 'Fires' Himself to Make Room for a Woman's Leadership

The men's skincare brand is changing society's perception of modern masculinity and empowering women to help the company disrupt industry norms.
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2022
MadeMan founder, Jeremy Gardner, proved he and his brand are not afraid to change things up in the men's skincare industry. In a provocative Twitter thread and Medium post, he announced this morning that he has fired himself as CEO.
"Based on my experience and diligently studying our competitors, it's become clear that every men's skincare startup is burning through cash to grow sales and completely failing to retain customers," said founder and former CEO Jeremy Gardner. "The power of word-of-mouth referrals, education, and reviews common in women's beauty is rare beyond finite male demographics."
Gardner has come to the conclusion that what he needs is a woman in charge. Women can and should be a part of MadeMan's drive to normalize skincare by getting them invested in men's self-care.
"When MadeMan initially teamed up with female ambassadors, I felt unable to balance my concerns of being unable to empower these women to sell our products successfully while staying in control of our messaging," added Gardner. "I did not understand then that women are the only people who should control our message."
MadeMan envisions a culture where both men and women see the benefits of self-care and being comfortable enough in their own skin to invest in themselves while finding common ground.
"We require far more than ‘a woman's touch'," Gardner explained. "We need feminine energy and understanding to reposition our messaging and catalyze men. For MadeMan to truly reach its potential, it is overdue that women are acknowledged and empowered as guiding lights in men's self-care journeys."
For more information on MadeMan and the product line, visit http://www.getmademan.com. Read Jeremy Gardner's full letter here.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ceo_of_mademan_fires_himself_to_make_room_for_a_womans_leadership/prweb18795323.htm
