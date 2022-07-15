Veros Credit continues its path of exponential growth with the addition of a new dealer and customer service center in Irving, Texas

Veros Credit's new Texas office, along with several other key corporate initiatives, will allow the company to continue to deliver a high level of service to it's customers and dealers during it's time of growth.
IRVING, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2022
Veros Credit, a leading provider of auto financing solutions, continues its path of exponential growth while navigating through today's challenging macroeconomic landscape. To enrich its footprint in the state of Texas, Veros Credit is slated to open a dealer and customer service center in the Irving, TX area. With the addition of this new Texas office in its second largest volume state, Veros Credit will augment its ability to serve current and future dealership partners and customers.
"Texas is a tremendous market for Veros Credit. The addition of this new location will provide opportunities to further support employees currently located in the region, while creating openings for new talent.," stated Harvey Singh, COO of Veros Credit.
"Despite the challenges of the past few years, Veros Credit continues to deliver strong results with a keen focus on positive growth.," Singh added. "With the recent implementation of several key corporate initiatives, including Omni Channel, Customer and Dealer Portal, Veros Credit remains on track to deliver on our mission to be the preferred provider of auto financing solutions.," Singh affirmed.
"The groundwork we are laying shows our ability to scale and absorb increased levels of growth without compromising the service to our customers and dealerships", said Harvey Singh.
Experienced auto finance professionals interested in joining the Veros Credit team are encouraged to apply online through the Veros Credit website at http://www.veroscredit.com/careers.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18792976.htm
