Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 1,500 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at the Manheim Parking Lot in Tucson

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that their law firm is once again hosting a FREE backpack giveaway to benefit disadvantaged school-aged children living in Tucson. Local families are invited to drive through this contactless backpack giveaway on Thursday, July 21, 2022 located at the Manheim Parking Lot (7090 S Craycroft Road, Tucson 85756) from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. As quantities are limited, the 1,500 backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. K-12 students must be present in vehicles to receive a backpack.

Families are also asked to be mindful of pedestrians and other vehicles when entering and exiting the parking lot.

"Current economic conditions are greatly impacting how families shop and prepare for the 2022 - 2023 school year. That is why our team is grateful to be able to once again give away hundreds of backpacks with school supplies!" Attorney Kevin Rowe adds, "Our hope is that by reducing the amount of school supplies families need to buy they can then put those cost savings towards other household necessities. We also want to help ensure that no child has to go without the essential tools needed to engage, learn, and thrive in the classroom."

For more information about Lerner and Rowe's FREE drive-thru Tucson backpack giveaway, please contact Cindy Ernst or Christa Luirette at (520) 977-1900. Like and follow Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys on Facebook to learn more about this and future giveaways.

More About Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Alabama, and Tennessee. The law firm's reputation for excellence can be attributed to the high levels of respect, dignity, and customer service shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Alabama, and Tennessee.

