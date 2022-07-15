Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys Gives Away 1,000 FREE Backpacks Stuffed with School Supplies at the Metro Auto Auction Parking Lot in Phoenix

Local families are invited to drive through Lerner and Rowe's contactless backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 23, 2022 located at the Metro Auto Auction parking lot (2475 S 59th Ave, Phoenix 85043) from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to announce that their law firm is once again hosting a FREE backpack giveaway to benefit disadvantaged school-aged children living in the Phoenix Valley. Local families are invited to drive through this contactless backpack giveaway on Saturday, July 23, 2022 located at the Metro Auto Auction parking lot (2475 S 59th Ave, Phoenix 85043) from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. As quantities are limited to 1,000 total, backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. K-12 students must be present in vehicles to receive a backpack.

Families are also asked to be mindful of pedestrians and other vehicles when entering and exiting the parking lot.

Attorney Kevin Rowe shares more about the law firm's annual backpack giveaway in Phoenix, "As the cost of everyday essential items continues to increase, local underserved families may find it more difficult to cover typical costs associated with getting ready for a new school year. That's why our team is really excited to once again have the opportunity to give away hundreds of backpacks with school supplies to local kids. It's our hope that by doing so it will make it easier for students to get the tools they need to succeed and look forward to their first day."

More About Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Alabama, and Tennessee. The law firm's reputation for excellence can be attributed to the high levels of respect, dignity, and customer service shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

