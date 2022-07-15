Pinch A Penny Named to Franchise Business Review's 2022 Culture100 List

Independent Research Identified Pinch A Penny as One of the Top 100 Franchise Brands with the Best Culture Based on Surveys of National Franchise Owners.

Pinch A Penny was recently named to Franchise Business Review's third annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2022 report on the Best Franchise Cultures.

Pinch A Penny is the top pool supply franchise in the country, providing customers with comprehensive water testing, as well as a complete line of best-in-class pool chemicals, equipment, repair parts, and accessories. In addition to pool supply retail, Pinch A Penny offers ongoing pool service, maintenance, equipment installation and repair, pool service, pool renovations, pressure washing, landscape lighting, and more.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Pinch A Penny was among franchise brands throughout the country that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. More than 30,000 franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. Pinch A Penny was selected as one of the top brands after receiving some of the highest overall ratings measuring perception of the brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support.

"Every franchise organization has a different culture and vibe. Some franchises are more serious and formal, while others are more relaxed and casual," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "A franchise company's culture – and your potential fit into that culture – should guide your franchise investment decision. Looking at data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture will tell you how well the franchise leadership team is executing on the vision of the brand, and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives. The best place to start is with the brands on this year's Culture100 list. All of them had an FBR 'Culture Score' of 80+ on a 100-point satisfaction scale, putting them in the top quartile of franchises when it comes to culture."

"Pinch A Penny is proud to be recognized for its positive work in the franchise sector," said Pinch A Penny CEO, Jim Eisch. "Our brand was built on trust and integrity – and for more than 45 years, we have stuck to those values as we continue to grow and build relationships with pool owners in the communities we serve," added Eisch.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2022 Best Franchise Cultures.

To find out how you can become a Pinch A Penny franchise owner, visit http://www.PinchAPennyPoolFranchise.com.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to nearly 270 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100, and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans.

Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. For more than 45 years, Pinch A Penny has prided itself in providing its customers, franchisees, and employees with the necessary resources and support to continue its tradition of quality, reliability, and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere.

For more information about Pinch A Penny, please visit https://pinchapenny.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

