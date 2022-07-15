Stay More & Save More on Fall Vacations with Divi Resorts' Fall Frenzy Sale

Save up to 45% on room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive bookings at Divi Resorts' Caribbean destinations!

Fall travel is on the horizon and Divi Resorts is gearing up for the season with a special Fall Frenzy Sale. For a limited time, travelers who stay more will save more at Divi's Caribbean resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten, including the company's new, upper-tier Oceans accommodations, for travel from September 1, 2022 to December 19, 2022.

"Great news! Airfare prices are coming down, and our islands feel like summer all year long, so when you're breaking out the sweaters, we're still soaking up the sun with a delicious island rum punch," says Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "With our Fall Frenzy Sale, the longer you vacation, the more you save, so that means more fun, more adventures, and more together time with your BFFs in the most incredible Caribbean destinations. And when you book direct with us, you'll get our best price guarantee, which means if you find a lower published rate for the same dates, resort, and room type, we'll match it! Plus, you can save up to 5% more when you bundle your flights and hotel together. It's a win-win."

Exclusive Fall Frenzy discounts from July 15, 2022 to July 24, 2022 are as follows:



1-2 Nights = 30% Off

3-4 Nights = 35% Off

5-7 Nights = 40% Off

8+ Nights = 45% Off

To check availability or book, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code FALLFRENZY. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations, and the company now has three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay over time program for qualified purchasers. For more information on these new options, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/terms-transient.htm.

Divi Resorts destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, and indulgent spas. Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites. Plus, with Divi's room-only rates, friends and family can stay together in one room without paying a per person fee.

This sale also includes Divi's newest Oceans offerings on St. Croix and St. Maarten, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay and Oceans at Divi Little Bay.

Located in the west wing of the completely renovated, adult-only (18+) Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino on St. Croix, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay offers 50 spacious hotel rooms with sweeping ocean views right on the resort's expansive white sand beach. Guests can choose from two types of beachfront accommodations with incredible ocean views, added perks like fresh robes, gourmet coffee, upgraded bathroom amenities, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-carina-bay.htm.

Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay's exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort's expansive pureocean pool and swim-up bar. Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views, and upgraded touches such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. When it comes to resort safety, each resort has implemented Divi's CLEAN CHECK program with health and cleanliness protocols to safeguard and protect guests. For more information on the CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

