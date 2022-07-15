Former Air Force Base Transitioning to High-Tech Industrial Park and Commercial Airport will Sell Surplus Properties at Auction in August

The K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base Surplus Land and Buildings will be sold via Sealed Bid Auction ending on August 10 at 4:00 PM ET.

The auction includes 14 separate properties that can be purchased independently, or together with opening bids starting as low as $8,000. Maas Companies of Rochester, Minnesota is conducting the auction. Maas Companies works nationwide with government agencies banks/lenders, private/public companies and investors to sell commercial and industrial assets at auction, with an emphasis on unique assets.

Shortly after the start of the Korean War in 1950, the Department of Defense quickly built 28 advanced radar stations, one of which was the nearby Calumet Air Force Station. K. I. Sawyer was one of several support bases built to scramble fighter jets to intercept detected threats. The base operated for nearly 40 years and was decommissioned in 1995.

Today, Sawyer International Airport occupies a portion of the base and encompasses 2,100 Acres, has a 9,070' x 150' runway, air traffic control tower, service for commercial (Delta & American Airlines), private aviation, and precision approach navigational system. The overall site offers 1,200 acres of land for development and 1 million square feet of office/storage space for lease. The site also has active rail spur on-site served by CN Rail and access to deep water ports on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior with incentives for new owners. Lake Superior Community Partnership is Marquette's leading resource for economic development, the site is qualified for SBA HUBZ and New Market Tax Credits.

The parcels selling at auction include former SAGE Data Center building, former hospital, movie theater, several dormitory facilities, motel, office building, restaurant/bar and several tracts of development land. Bidders may purchase single or multiple properties via the auction. When envisioning future uses, the new owner(s) will need to work with the local municipality and government. More information regarding K. I. Sawyer AFB is available for bidder's review by contacting the auction company directly.

Tyler Maas, Chief Auctionologist with Maas Companies states, "in our 102 year history of selling some very unique assets for clients around the world, I would say this is one of most unique property we have ever had up for auction. I am very curious to see who will win the 'Bidding War'."

Bidders are encouraged to explore the property on the following open house times: Thursday, July 28, from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM ET or Thursday, August 4, also from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Other times by appointment.

