Independence Day: RAM Pavement Helps Disabled Veterans Gain ADA Access for Independent Living

Charlotte, NC-based, commercial-paving company, RAM Pavement, is very active in community outreach. Providing ADA access, RAM Pavement recently collaborated with Purple Heart Homes to help two disabled veterans transition successfully to independent living. The paving company volunteered its services to provide the driveways and sidewalks, ensuring access for the veterans to their new homes.

Charlotte, NC-based, commercial-paving company, RAM Pavement, is very active in community outreach. Providing ADA access, RAM Pavement recently collaborated with Purple Heart Homes to help two disabled veterans transition successfully to independent living. The paving company volunteered its services to provide the driveways and sidewalks, ensuring access for the veterans to their new homes.

Purple Heart Homes is a charitable organization established in 2008 by two combat-wounded veterans. The nonprofit provides programs to help American veterans who have disabilities stemming from their military service. Purple Heart Homes builds housing with the function and design to enable independent living and enhance quality of life.

"Thanks to Rob Miller and RAM Pavement. They put in the driveways and sidewalks to finish the accessibility requirements for disabled veterans to be able to reside and live out their best lives."

John Gallina, Co-founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes

Nothing gives the RAM team greater pleasure than coming together to support their neighbors as they help others. The RAM team is proud to assist the Purple Heart Homes organization and the work they do to help local veterans.

"At RAM Pavement, we see our community as the cornerstone for our business. Without their support, we would not be as successful as we are. Our team understands that being an employee at RAM Pavement is a powerful thing because we're giving back to the community where we live, work and raise our families. We jump at the chance to give back whenever we can!" - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement

Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations across the Carolinas have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. With integrity, communication and respect, the company enables their clients to save time and money, without sacrificing quality. To learn more, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/independence_day_ram_pavement_helps_disabled_veterans_gain_ada_access_for_independent_living/prweb18767738.htm