Monster Energy's Maycee Barber Defeats Jessica Eye at UFC 276

The future looks bright! Monster Energy congratulates Maycee "The Future" Barber on defeating Jessica Eye at UFC 276 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the Women's Flyweight division fight that went the distance, the 24-year-old from Sacramento, California, earned a unanimous decision victory after three rounds.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier was contested in front of a high-energy crowd inside sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card was broadcast on ESPN pay-per-view, the prelims streamed on ESPN+.

Monster Energy's Barber (11-2) came to Las Vegas on Saturday night looking to extend her two-fight win streak. Previously, the popular MMA fighter had earned wins over Montana De La Rosa in April 2022 and Miranda Maverick in July 2021. Barber faced a tough adversary in 35-year-old Jessica "Evil" Eye from Ohio, who came to Vegas looking to recover from a series of three losses.

Right from the beginning, both fighters lost no time engaging upright with Barber firing precise shots from the distance. When Eye started a clinch against the fence early in the first round, Barber used the opportunity to deal massive damage with heavy elbows to the head that visibly bruised her opponent.

In the second round, Eye absorbed more elbows and punches, then rallied and put Barber under pressure with a takedown but failed to secure a submission. But Round 3 was all Barber, all day: When it counted, Barber landed head kicks from range and connected more significant strikes to gain the upper hand in the fight. When all was said and done, the judges pronounced Barber the winner by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Saturday night's triumph over Eye extends Barber's victory streak to three consecutive wins. Following the unanimous decision loss against Barber, Eye announced her retirement from professional MMA in her post-fight interview.

"To be able to share the cage with Jessica Eye in her last fight was an honor. I'm happy, and I'm blessed," said Monster Energy's Barber upon winning her fight at UFC 276 on Saturday night.

Barber made her MMA debut on the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) circuit. In 2018, she joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after a knockout performance on Dana White's Contender Series and earned the nickname "The Future".

What's next for Maycee Barber? UFC 276 marked the final fight on her current UFC contract. "That was the last fight on my deal, and right now, I was ranked number 13 going into this. So, I want to sit down, I want to talk to them, and I want to really game plan out where my contract is at and how we're going to chase the title," said Barber after UFC 276. Stay tuned!

Maycee "The Future" Barber counts amongst Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes along with Kamaru Usman, Jon "Bones" Jones, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal, Chris "The All American" Weidman, Dominick "Dominator" Cruz, Rose Namajunas, Tony Ferguson, Marlon Vera, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Maycee "The Future" Barber, Paulo "The Eraser" Costa, Stipe "Stone Cold" Miocic, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Jessica-Rose Clark, Valentina Shevchenko, Sean "Suga" O'Malley,

Brandon Moreno, and Giga "Ninja" Chikadze.

