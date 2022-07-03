Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Canada computer donations and recycling for a good cause, donations to charities and non profits

Computer recycling? Laptop recycling? Canada wide? Calgary recycling? Toronto recycling? Vancouver recycling? The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is calling out to all businesses and individuals to donate their unwanted computers and laptops to help them fill requests from charitable organizations and individuals in need. Recycling computers? Recycling laptops? Most recycling companies and associations simply want to destroy and melt down your old technology. http://www.era.ca actually fixes, reuses and helps the communities Canada wide access low cost technology.

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. ERA has offers simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

"We are proud to provide charities, non-profits, schools and care facilities all across Canada with the computers they require for their programs. This gives them access to reliable technology while allowing them to apply their resources to what they're good at, developing programs to help Canadians struggling with poverty, health concerns or are otherwise experiencing misfortune," said Bojan Paduh Founder and CEO of ERA.

AB: Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters needs 100 laptops & 40 desktop computers

BC: More Than A Roof Housing Society needs 30 laptops & 15 printers

ON: Goodwill Industries needs 95 laptops

QC: Sarker Hope Foundation needs 50 laptops & 10 desktop computers

SK: Blaine Lake Composite School needs 50 laptops

MB: Altered Minds Inc needs 50 laptops & 65 desktop computers

Help ERA by booking a pickup of your unwanted devices through our online form on https://www.era.ca

Have only a few items and want us to get them next day? ERA offers shipping labels for free pickup from anywhere in Canada. Goto https://www.era.ca to donate now

