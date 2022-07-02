Open Submissions Welcomed For American Dream Children's Museum

Any child could have their story featured in the new American Dream Children's Museum.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 02, 2022
The American Dream Children's Museum has released details of their new participation initiative. Children across the nation are invited to become featured stories within the museum's exhibits. The highly anticipated new multimedia museum project made the announcement as it prepares for its launch event on July 14th.
The ADCM was founded to highlight how the American Dream has been fulfilled in different ways by a vast array of people from varied upbringings and celebrate the childhoods of our greatest Americans. The project hopes to inspire the youth of today and create the next generation of American heroes.
In schools, libraries and community centers around the country, children are now being asked to tell their own stories. The American Dream Children's Museum will feature stories from the childhoods of many well-known American heroes and the stories of real contemporary children could be amongst them.
The American Dream Children's Museum aims to captivate young people, show them the scale of opportunity ahead of them, and let them find similarities with their own lives, interests and experiences. The new pop-up touring and outreach VR education experience's featured stories aim to show what is possible with hard work, using engaging formative moments from great American's childhoods combined with modern technology to tell their stories in accessible and distributable formats.
Find out more about the American Dream Children's Museum on their website: http://www.americandreamchildrensmuseum.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18772383.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.